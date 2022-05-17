Senile dementia doesn’t exist and it’s important that you never forget it – 05/17/2022

“There is no such thing as senile dementia, there is no such thing as senile dementia, there is no…”—in the drawing that neurologist Diogo Haddad Santos designs for his students at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Santa Casa de São Paulo, the character Bart, eldest son of the Simpson family in the drawing created by American cartoonist Matt Groening, copies the phrase several times. It really needs to get into the head — and not just into that of future doctors in the classroom.

“Aging is not a disease and what is expected is that the brain maintains its functionality, organizing ideas and preserving autonomy, even if the individual is 90, 95, 100 years old”, guarantees the professor. “Of course, within normal parameters for that age”, he adds.

Upon hearing this, I question: but what would be normal? “It depends on how much the person has used their brains throughout their lives and there is also a bit of subjectivity, that is, each person’s expectations”, he replies and then tells me an emblematic story. It took place at the Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo, where Diogo Haddad is the coordinator of the Memory Center.

The man, in his 90s, was distressed. “I think I have Alzheimer’s,” he complained eloquently. He was still active professionally, taking care of a firm with dozens of employees. But he no longer remembered everything that went on in the office.

The neurologist then reassured him by asking for tests. But not without triggering the following question: “Do you practice running?” The guy in front of him widened his eyes, while the specialist continued: “Healthy people in your age group can walk very well, but they don’t have the strength for a run anymore, nor do they demand it from their muscles. It’s the same thing: why are you charging the equivalent of a marathon of your brain?”.

The comparison is excellent for us to understand normal brain aging, like that patient – who, by the way, continues with his head tingling, but now without forcing him with everyday office issues, saving him for strategic decisions in which such experience counts for a bit.

The fact is that there are extremes, which Diogo Haddad is well acquainted with, seeing patients from the public network at Santa Casa and private patients at Oswaldo Cruz. In the public network, in particular, many seem resigned to the mental confusion and, as a result, seek the service in advanced stages of any dementia, too late for some good therapeutic possibilities that would delay their evolution.

In private practice, however, it is more common to find people who strangely receive the first signs that their memory is not the same. Still, there are fewer cases than Diogo Haddad and his colleagues would like to find.

“One of the reasons why people are slow to seek help is that, in Portuguese, the term dementia is loaded with prejudice.”, notes the doctor. Around here, the word demented doesn’t sound like the way to call someone with a serious and neurodegenerative disease because it’s even used as a curse. He himself, in consultations, is careful to avoid pronouncing that Alzheimer’s is a dementia — and he is.

In addition to this disease that causes a blackout in memories, there is frontotemporal dementia, or simply FTD, and Lewi bodies dementia, to name the most common types in our population. Not to mention the primary progressive aphasias, which affect language, but which, I advance, are basically forms of either Alzheimer’s or FTD.

“In recent times, we have learned that there are subtypes of these neurogenerative diseases and I have no doubt that, in ten years’ time, what we now call just Alzheimer’s, for example, will unfold in several names”, bets the neurologist. Only one of them should be permanently erased from our memory: senile dementia. Well, because it doesn’t exist.

The affected brain region explains the symptoms

There are numerous causes, including genetic and environmental ones, that cause brain cells to degenerate. “When it comes to a progressive problem and associated with loss of function, we talk about dementia”, defines Diogo Haddad. The anatomical region where this damage begins and then is concentrated gives the clue to what the specific disease would be and, also, the symptoms that we can expect.

The typical degeneration of Alzheimer’s, for example, starts in the temporal cortex — on the lateral surface of the brain, let’s say — and moves closer to the hippocampus. “As it is an area of ​​memorization par excellence, it is easy to deduce that the person will first manifest a difficulty in retaining the memory of recent events”, says the doctor.

In DFT, the address of the changes is different: they appear more in the frontal area, right behind the forehead, which governs our behavior. “For this reason, the person starts to act differently. They can become more aggressive or, on the contrary, apathetic”, informs Diogo Haddad.

There is also, to give a third example, the Lewi body dementia, whose lesions appear in the occipital region, which would be at the back of the brain, just above the back of the neck. “As it is involved with vision, in addition to presenting symptoms that resemble those of Parkinson’s, the patient often has visual hallucinations”, explains the doctor.

But know: as they evolve, all dementias, not just Alzheimer’s, end up affecting memory. And, in the next stage, when a good part of the brain is already taken by degenerated areas, there is the collapse of its functionality, that is, of what gives us autonomy. The person loses the ability to perform tasks alone, such as cleaning, feeding or dressing.

The diagnosis must be careful. First, because effective rehabilitation treatment to delay this moment as long as possible—involving occupational therapists, speech therapists, and other professionals—must be different for each type of dementia. Not to mention that certain confusions at the time of diagnosis are disastrous: the medication given to contain the advance of Alzheimer’s can accelerate the progression of FTD once and for all, for you to have an idea.

Sometimes what looks like dementia is reversible

When there is a complaint of memory or cognitive problems, the specialist must first of all carry out a thorough clinical examination, in addition to ordering laboratory tests.

It is necessary to rule out the hypothesis of syphilis, which is even common in the elderly. Many have had the infection in the past and have not noticed genital lesions or skin problems afterwards. It so happens that the third manifestation of the disease is neurological. “And then it mimics dementia. But, if treated, the symptoms go away”, says Diogo Haddad.

Another possible factor behind the complaints is a lack of vitamin B12. Very low levels of this nutrient impair communication between neurons, creating a fleeting mess of memory and cognition.

Finally, when the thyroid gland is functioning less than normal, the head can slow down. “Then, it is enough to replace the thyroid hormones for everything to improve”, says the doctor.

When the neurologist doesn’t find reversible causes like these, he goes for more specific imaging tests, such as magnetic resonance imaging, capable of accusing atrophied brain areas. Today, there is still PET (positron emission tomography), which shows where the brain is consuming less energy in the form of glucose. A sign that he is working less there. If this happens in the hippocampus, for example, the suspicion becomes Alzheimer’s.

what are aphasia

Aphasia is a difficulty processing language. It can be a symptom of acute problems such as a stroke (stroke) and, if so, it usually improves or even disappears with rehabilitation treatment.

However, a primary progressive aphasia, like the one that affects the American actor Bruce Willis and our genius cartoonist Angeli, is another story. Haddad.

While classic Alzheimer’s takes between twelve and fifteen years for a person to experience severe symptoms, a primary progressive aphasia needs five or six years just to get to that point or not even that.

In the form known as agrammatic, lesions are observed in the same region of the FTD. “Before any other symptom, the person loses fluency and, when writing or speaking, cannot structure sentences correctly”, describes Diogo Haddad.

Also related to DFT is semantic aphasia, when the initial difficulty is to remember the names of things. “The patient looks at a pen and says that he uses that object to write. That is, he remembers what it is, but he cannot name it.”

Logopenic aphasias, on the other hand, are closer to Alzheimer’s: the person speaks correctly, but their vocabulary decreases more and more, until they become monosyllabic, without expressing themselves.

None of this is a new phenomenon for Medicine, although aphasia is only making the news now. “It’s just that the diagnosis is becoming more accurate. Before, we would say that that patient had Alzheimer’s and period”, justifies Haddad.

Generalization would be terrible enough, because it makes a difference knowing the exact subtype to take care of a dementia. But a worse mistake would be to accept brain disturbances as normal for age. Forget.