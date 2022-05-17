Silent Hill 2 Remake Will Be a Temporary PlayStation Exclusive; two more pictures of the game leak [RUMOR]

The future of the franchise is the subject of a new round of speculation

Days after the insider Dusk Golem reveal images that look like they belong in a new game in the series silent Hill, more information about the Konami project began to appear on the internet. According to journalist Jeff Grubb of Games Beat and Giant Bomb, the Japanese company works on three projects in the franchise, one of them being a remake of Silent Hill 2 commanded by the Bloober Team (in The Medium).

Grubb claims that Konami’s original intention was to reveal the game during E3 2021, but plan changes generated by COVID-19 prevented this from happening. The project would fully revamped version of the game which, in addition to bringing new puzzles, endings and gameplay options, also would update your scenario to current times.

On Twitter, the journalist also stated that there is a “really strong chanceand” of the new game being exclusive to PlayStation 5 — even if on a temporary basis. However, he did not explain whether he was referring to the project being developed by the Bloober Team or by another initiative led by Konami.

New images leak on Reddit

After having his Twitter account blocked for leaking footage of the new Silent Hill, Dusk Golem (aka Aesthetic Gamer) used reddit for release more screenshots of the project. One of them shows an apparently abandoned house, while the second shows a young woman who, in previous images, appeared with her face full of marks.

On twitter, user @RyanFett_24 made the relationship between the young woman and a photograph shared by Hideo Kojima on social media. According to him, the leaked image is very reminiscent of an actress who worked with the director on the motion capture process of an unannounced project.

As rumors linking Kojima to a new Silent Hill are old, the comparison was enough for them to gain strength again. So far, however, Konami continues to keep the future of the franchise a secret and has made no comment or confirmation that she will return, either at the hands of the Bloober Team or give Kojima Productions.

Source: Eurogamer Portugal, Reddit, PlayStation LifeStyle