Sony and Insomniac plan donations to abortion support association

A few days ago, we reported here on Eurogamer that Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony, sent an email to his employees asking for “respect for differences of opinion” regarding abortion, although most of the message he sent was dedicated to birthday of your two cats.

This follows on from the Roe v Wade case in the United States of America which, if suspended, would effectively take away a number of women’s reproductive rights.

Following Ryan’s gaffe, and according to information from the Washington Post, Insomniac plans to donate $50,000 to the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project, a non-profit organization that “provides urgently needed financial assistance across the country to individuals seeking abortion or emergency contraception.”

The article also reveals that Sony will match Insomniac’s donation, along with individual Insomniac employee donations, if they do so through the company’s “PlayStation Cares” program.

In addition, Sony also plans to formulate an initiative to provide financial assistance to employees who may have to travel to different states for reproductive care, with Insomniac helping to formulate that policy.

According to information posted on Twitter by Nathan Grayson, writer of the article, Insomniac also sent a “nearly 60-page” document to PlayStation Studios filled with messages from employees asking the leadership – Jim Ryan in particular – to “make better for the employees who are directly affected”.

insomniac also sent a “near-60 page” document to playstation studios filled with messages from employees urging leadership — jim ryan, in particular — to “do better by employees who are directly affected” https://t.co/FLYAOdvB93 — Nathan Grayson (@Vahn16) May 16, 2022



To view this content, please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



You can see it all in more detail in the Washington Post article.