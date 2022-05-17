Sony Reveals Games Available on New PS Plus 2022 Plans; see list | Games

PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) finally had its catalog of games revealed by Sony today (16). The new service model will arrive in South America on June 13 and will offer three different subscription levels: Essential, Extra and Deluxe. In the mid-range package, a large catalog of games for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) will be offered to compete directly with Xbox Game Pass. At its highest level, the service will also feature classic PlayStation One, PlayStation 2 and PSP games, which will not need to be repurchased by users who already have them in their accounts.

It is worth mentioning that subscriptions will cost from R$ 199.90 per year, with the Essential package, similar to the service currently offered. The Extra and Deluxe plans cost R$339.90 and R$389.90 per year, respectively. In countries that already have PS Now, the highest plan is Premium, which includes games via streaming, an option not available in Brazil.

Marvel's Spider Man: Miles Morales is one of the titles that comes to the service — Photo: Disclosure / Sony

The PS Plus game upgrade to the Essential plan continues to happen on the first Tuesday of each month, but the service will now have a second upgrade to the Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans to add new titles. It is important to note that the game catalog may differ in certain countries according to the local market. PS Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe users will also receive classic games from the Ubisoft+ Classics service at no extra cost.

Classic PlayStation One and PSP titles arrive on the service with improved resolution and frame rate, as well as new functions that will allow you to save your progress at any time and rewind the action when necessary. Some remastered games from previous generations will also be added to the classics section of the service, such as Ape Escape 2, Siren, Bioshock Remastered, Borderlands The Handsome Collection, among others.

List of PlayStation Plus Extra games

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall | Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Return | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Celestial | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4

Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4

Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4

South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4

Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

List of PS Plus Deluxe games

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, original Playstation

Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, original Playstation

IQ Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, original PlayStation

Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, original PlayStation

Siphon Filter | Bend Studio, original PlayStation

Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., original PlayStation

Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., original PlayStation

Worms World Party | Team 17, original PlayStation

Worms Armageddon | Team17, original PlayStation

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision | SIE, PS4

Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

Jack II | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jack 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Miami Hotline | return, PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

New PS Plus will offer Trial versions of games at the highest level of Premium/Deluxe subscription — Photo: Playback/PlayStation Blog

The Premium/Deluxe plan will also give you access to “Trial” versions of games, which are meant to serve as limited-time trials for users who want to get to know a game before buying. While the demos often have a cutout of some part of the title, the Trial versions will have two hours of gameplay based on the full game, giving the player a more complete experience. If the user purchases the game, all progress made in the Trial version will be carried over to continue where they left off. The titles with Trial versions available are:

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Project, PS5

Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmbH, PS4/PS5

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Premium plan and PlayStation 3 games

In countries where the PS Now service is available, users will be able to subscribe to the Premium plan, which unites Ps Plus to the service, and also play PlayStation 3 (PS3) games via streaming, as in Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, as PS Now was never released in Brazil, the Premium plan and PS3 game streaming will not be available here. In countries where the service is available, the titles available are:

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

rain | Japan Studio, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time | Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

FEAR | WB Games, PS3

Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare | Rockstar Games, PS3