Sony Reveals Games Available on New PS Plus 2022 Plans; see list | Games

PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) finally had its catalog of games revealed by Sony today (16). The new service model will arrive in South America on June 13 and will offer three different subscription levels: Essential, Extra and Deluxe. In the mid-range package, a large catalog of games for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) will be offered to compete directly with Xbox Game Pass. At its highest level, the service will also feature classic PlayStation One, PlayStation 2 and PSP games, which will not need to be repurchased by users who already have them in their accounts.
It is worth mentioning that subscriptions will cost from R$ 199.90 per year, with the Essential package, similar to the service currently offered. The Extra and Deluxe plans cost R$339.90 and R$389.90 per year, respectively. In countries that already have PS Now, the highest plan is Premium, which includes games via streaming, an option not available in Brazil.
🎮 PS Plus 2022 vs Xbox Game Pass: Compare plans and value for money
Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales is one of the titles that comes to the service — Photo: Disclosure / Sony
👉 Are PS Plus free games permanent after the subscription ends? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum
The PS Plus game upgrade to the Essential plan continues to happen on the first Tuesday of each month, but the service will now have a second upgrade to the Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans to add new titles. It is important to note that the game catalog may differ in certain countries according to the local market. PS Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe users will also receive classic games from the Ubisoft+ Classics service at no extra cost.
Classic PlayStation One and PSP titles arrive on the service with improved resolution and frame rate, as well as new functions that will allow you to save your progress at any time and rewind the action when necessary. Some remastered games from previous generations will also be added to the classics section of the service, such as Ape Escape 2, Siren, Bioshock Remastered, Borderlands The Handsome Collection, among others.
List of PlayStation Plus Extra games
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall | Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Return | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Celestial | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4
- For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4
- Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
List of PS Plus Deluxe games
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, original Playstation
- Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, original Playstation
- IQ Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, original PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, original PlayStation
- Siphon Filter | Bend Studio, original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., original PlayStation
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., original PlayStation
- Worms World Party | Team 17, original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, original PlayStation
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jack II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jack 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
- Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Miami Hotline | return, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
New PS Plus will offer Trial versions of games at the highest level of Premium/Deluxe subscription — Photo: Playback/PlayStation Blog
The Premium/Deluxe plan will also give you access to “Trial” versions of games, which are meant to serve as limited-time trials for users who want to get to know a game before buying. While the demos often have a cutout of some part of the title, the Trial versions will have two hours of gameplay based on the full game, giving the player a more complete experience. If the user purchases the game, all progress made in the Trial version will be carried over to continue where they left off. The titles with Trial versions available are:
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5
- Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Project, PS5
- Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmbH, PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
Premium plan and PlayStation 3 games
In countries where the PS Now service is available, users will be able to subscribe to the Premium plan, which unites Ps Plus to the service, and also play PlayStation 3 (PS3) games via streaming, as in Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, as PS Now was never released in Brazil, the Premium plan and PS3 game streaming will not be available here. In countries where the service is available, the titles available are:
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
- Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- FEAR | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare | Rockstar Games, PS3
with information from PlayStation Blog, Game Rant