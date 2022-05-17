Study finds common condition can warn of aggressive cancer

New research has found that people who suffer from gallstones (gallstones) are six times more likely to develop aggressive pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is often fatal because it is usually diagnosed in the late stages. Only about 10% to 20% of people diagnosed with this cancer are diagnosed when it is still localized and can be cured with surgery.

Credit: Jelena Stanojkovic/istockStudy found gallstones could be a warning sign for pancreatic cancer

“I think what I really hope people take away from this is that patients need good follow-up,” said study author Dr. Marianna Papageorge, a researcher at Boston Medical Center.

“And that’s all patients, obviously, but especially patients who are having gallstone disease or have their gallbladder removed. These patients need to be reassured that they are being followed up by their doctor, their surgeon, whoever, so that if another symptom appears, they can be treated in a timely manner.”

discoveries

In the study, researchers used records from 2008 to 2015 in a database of 18,700 pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients.

The team found that 4.7% of people with this PDAC received a diagnosis of gallstones in the year before their cancer diagnosis. About 1.6% had their vesicles removed.

Credit: Yurii Sliusar/istockGallstones removed

In comparison, in those without a cancer diagnosis, only 0.8% had a diagnosis of gallstones and 0.3% had their gallbladder removed.

“We weren’t able to determine causal interactions, but one hypothesis is that it causes inflammation in the pancreas area, so this chronic irritation inflammation that can also lead to dysplasia and ultimately carcinoma,” explained researcher Marianna Papageorge.

The researchers are not saying that gallstone disease causes cancer of the pancreas; just that a small percentage of people have both problems.

Symptoms of gallstones

Many people with gallstones have no symptoms for many years. However, others often suffer from biliary colic which is characterized by severe pain in the upper right side of the abdomen that radiates to the top of the rib cage or ribs.

This pain may or may not be accompanied by fever, nausea and vomiting and usually appears after meals, especially when fatty foods are ingested.

When noticing these symptoms, especially intense pain on the right side of the abdomen, it is recommended to consult with a gastroenterologist, a doctor specializing in digestive tract problems.

Gallstones are sometimes detected when diagnostic imaging tests, such as ultrasound, are performed for other reasons.

Causes of gallstones

In addition to genetic predisposition, many other factors contribute to the formation of gallstones. Some factors that increase the risk are: