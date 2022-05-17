Study finds link between acute hepatitis in children and covid

The current outbreak of acute hepatitis of unknown cause that has reached more than 300 children in more than 20 countries and regions of the world may be associated with covid-19, according to a study published in the international academic journal The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Researchers at Imperial College London in the UK and Cedars Sinai Medical Center in the US suggest that the recent cases were likely the result of a coronavirus infection followed by an adenovirus infection following the emergence of a reservoir. virus in the intestinal tract.

Coronavirus superantigens would have

According to them, SARS-COV-2 (coronavirus) forms reservoirs that persist in the gastrointestinal tract even after infection and can lead to the repeated release of viral proteins that activate immune cells. So, when infected with the adenovirus, children have immune abnormalities, such as an exaggerated inflammatory response, resulting in inflammation in the liver.

This exaggerated activation of immune cells is also identified as a cause of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome observed in children with covid-19, at the beginning of the pandemic.

This inflammatory syndrome raises concerns because it can cause inflammation in multiple organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, stomach, and liver, and can even lead to multiple organ failure in severe cases, which can lead to the death of children.

Acute hepatitis outbreak: what we know so far

All cases of acute hepatitis in children reported so far have tested negative for the typical viruses that cause the disease: A, B, C, D and E. Therefore, since the reports began to emerge in April, experts have tried to unravel the mystery. .

Based on laboratory tests, the British health agency is studying the hypothesis that adenovirus 41F is involved in cases of mysterious hepatitis. This pathogen was identified in 72% of children diagnosed with the inflammation in the UK.

Type 41F adenovirus may also have an influence in cases of acute hepatitis

However, the British authorities do not rule out the influence of covid-19, especially caused by the Ômicron variant, in the problem.

The first cases of hepatitis of unknown cause in children were reported in the UK on 5 April. Weeks later, other countries began reporting the disease as well.

Symptoms

Most children with the disease are under the age of five. Early symptoms usually include diarrhea followed by jaundice.

Another important symptom of acute hepatitis is severe pain when the abdomen is touched. This tenderness is felt in the upper right, which is where the liver is located.

According to the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), the most common liver inflammation symptoms seen in children so far have been:

Jaundice (71%)

Vomiting (63%)

Pale stools (50%)

Diarrhea (45%)

Nausea (31%)

Abdominal pain (42%)

Lethargy (tiredness) (50%)

Fever (31%)

Respiratory symptoms (19%)