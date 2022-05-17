SUS is stagnant even with pandemic and billionaire investment

Covid-19 has exposed the dependence of Brazilians to the Health Unic System. Approximately 75% of the population, or 150 million people, is served, today, exclusively by the SUS. In 2020, the approval in Congress of the “war budget” allowed an unprecedented increase of R$ 38 billion to the system, accompanied by a financial effort by states and municipalities. But, after more than two years of this record spending, the SUS remains practically the same size. The challenges and demands, however, only grow.

With the reduction in the number of deaths and infections by the coronavirus, the pressure on the public network has no longer been observed at the door of hospitals, but in the primary attention, whose structure, with rare exceptions, has been stagnant in the last two years. The result, according to analysts, of the option to invest in a provisional networkas observed in field hospitals and in the purchase of private beds, combined with the lack of federal coordination in the transfer of funds.

Registration at a public hospital in the north of São Paulo, in February 2021. Photograph: Tiago Queiroz / Estadão

The queues for consultations with specialists, preventive exams and scheduling of elective surgeries, which already represented one of the bottlenecks of the system, are now added to the new treatment requirements related to the call long covidsuch as the demand for mental health. And in this area, too, there was stagnation – the number of Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps) even grew between 2019 and 2021, but only 4.8%, according to the National Register of Health Establishments (CNES).

Statistics from São Paulo’s municipal health network show the size of the challenge and inequality in care. On average, while residents of Limão, a neighborhood in the north of the capital, or Perdizes, in the west, wait seven to 14 days to get an appointment with a psychiatrist, citizens living in the extremes take almost a year. This is the case, for example, of those who live in Saint Domingos, in the northwest region. In the district located between the Anhanguera and Bandeirantes highways, the wait is up to 343 days, according to the Inequality Map published every year by Rede Nossa São Paulo.

Responsible for tabulating the data related to the size of the SUS, the professor Ligia Bahia, from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), said that health posts, laboratories and telemedicine services also maintained the pre-pandemic structure. And the picture gets worse because the Family Health Program (PSF), which covers 63% of the population, was reduced in a movement that preceded the health crisis, with changes in the rules of payment for teams.

“What can be seen is that the pandemic in Brazil did not work as a vector capable of altering the pace of expansion of the public system, as happened in other countries. THE SUS was already very squalidinsufficient for health needs, and the chance to increase it was lost”, said Ligia, referring to results obtained, for example, in the Chileat Colombiaat the United Kingdomin Portugal and on Germany.

According to report by Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Brazil was one of the countries where covid does not leave as a legacy an increase in public health services, especially in the basic network, where planning and prevention make a difference. “And that with a substantial contribution of resources, which had never happened before. What is sad is that there was money, but it was not channeled to expand the structuring network necessary to better serve the population”, said Ligia.

For the UFRJ professor, the picture proves the lack of coordination of the Ministry of Health in health crisis. “What the federal government did was transfer resources to states and municipalities, which, in turn, transferred them to third parties. The money was drained. I’m not saying it went down the drain, because we have some positive results, but it certainly wasn’t what we expected.”

M’Boi Mirim Hospital, in the south of São Paulo, in March 2021; challenge is to keep beds open. Photograph: Taba Benedicto/Estadão

President of the Todos pela Saúde Institute, Jorge Kalil highlighted that, to fulfill its role, the SUS needs not only to provide care, but also to plan care. “As well as the zika, the pandemic will leave us with chronic cases. We know that there are many neuropsychiatric issues that will have long-term sequelae. Others concern respiratory complications and cardiology, such as an increase in heart attacks”, said the immunologist, in reference to the long covid.

These new demands join others that were suspended during the pandemic in many cities whose health networks were not enough to meet the urgency of covid-19 and, at the same time, the need for elective procedures, such as non-emergency surgeries or consultations with doctors. specialist doctors.

In Sao Paulo, the Municipal Health Department stated that “at no time, even during the pandemic,” were elective surgeries suspended. In 2020, 10,810 were performed and, in 2021, 19,170 surgeries were performed, in addition to minor surgical procedures. The total number of procedures, however, failed to make the queue drop substantially. In January 2019, there were 153,000 patients waiting. Today, there are at least 112 thousand.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health system has undergone several expansions to serve the population, which has permanently strengthened the network. Since then, ten new municipal hospitals have been delivered – with 1,649 beds –, more than 31.1 million vaccines have been applied and the implementation of telemedicine in the public health network”, highlighted the ministry, in a note.

The analysis of the structural data of the SUS between 2019 and 2021 shows that the main result provided by the pandemic occurred in the ICU bed network. At the end of last year, the total number of public intensive care beds was about twice as high as in 2019.

“This increase has had an impact on the public-private composition which, in 2019, was configured by public participation of 37% of the total and, in 2021, it increased to 44%. In states such as São Paulo and Rio, where private beds predominated, the public share grew from 30% to 37% and from 40% to 46%, respectively, in the two-year interval. We increased, it’s a fact, but we didn’t make the necessary turnaround”, said Ligia.

The challenge now is to keep the beds open, with enough equipment and staff to manage them. “Without a doubt, when we do things in a hurry, without any kind of planning, and we simply manage the crisis, we don’t have the expected quality of management. Now, have no doubt that this increase has left us with another capacity for ICU care,” Kalil said.

The expansion of intensive care beds was not accompanied, however, by a rise in the number of professionals capable of operating them. The UFRJ survey shows that the proportion of physicians intensivists in the SUS during the pandemic. In 2019, 54.61% worked in public hospitals. Today, that share has decreased to 51.8%. The dispute between the public and the private sector also affected specialties such as infectious disease specialists (61.72% worked in the SUS before the pandemic; now, there are 57.65%) and pulmonologists (the rate dropped from 40.94% to 36.79%).

For the researcher in the area of ​​health policies and systems Mario Scheffer, the data illustrate the inequality of access to services. “Brazilians do not have equal chances of getting sick and receiving treatment. The SUS works where it is most comprehensive and universal. To achieve this, the path has to be that of universality. It is necessary to defragment the system, reducing spending on private health,” said Scheffer, who is a professor at the USP School of Medicine.

At the Brazil, unlike countries where governments finance the majority of health expenditures, the pyramid is inverse: the public sector assumes about 44%, while private and supplementary health, the other 56%. At the United Kingdomfor example, which has a kind of SUS on a smaller scale, this ratio is 75% (public) and 25% (private).

The Ministry of Health did not respond to contacts for comment on the data.