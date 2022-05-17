SUS systems are down this Tuesday after hacker attack

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on SUS systems are down this Tuesday after hacker attack 2 Views

posted on 05/17/2022 12:25

(credit: Tony Winston/MS)


(credit: Tony Winston/MS)

ConectSUS, e-SUS Notifica and the National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI) have been offline since the dawn of this Tuesday (5/17). The information was confirmed by the Ministry of Health this morning.

To prevent other platforms from being accessed in the event of a cyberattack, the folder has temporarily suspended the functioning of the platforms. The expectation is that ConectSUS, e-SUS Notifica and SI-PNI will be re-established today. So far, there is no information about the stored damage.


“The Ministry of Health informs that the Connect SUS Program, e-SUS Notifica and SI-PNI are undergoing corrective maintenance, with a return forecast for 4 pm. The SUS Information Technology Department (Datasus) identified this Monday (16 ) an attempt at improper access and, to protect the information, accesses were suspended until all analysis was carried out.

ConectSUS — source of health control and generator of the digital proof of vaccination against Covid-19 — gathers data on vaccination, medicines and consultations, among others in the Unified Health System (SUS). The platform has already been hacked in other circumstances.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Health reports attempted improper access to SUS platforms

The Ministry of Health reported that it had identified an attempt at “improper access” on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved