Test your Unreal Engine 5 with Raytracing in a benchmark

Alert: spare your input GPU PC in this test

Epic Games’ new graphics engine, Unreal Engine 5, is now available to everyone and it won’t take long for us to play titles made with this technology. In case you want to know how your hardware behaves with UE5, more specifically the GPU, there is the recently released benchmark EZBench and I warn you: it will fry your video card.

Yes, mainly because the test snippet uses 8K textures and ray tracing effects, both via hardware and software. The free benchmark is available on Steam and it will “make your PC sweat”. The presentation video shows the test running on a PC with an Intel Core i9-12900k and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090. The powerful GPU can barely maintain 60 FPS.

While extremely cumbersome, the developer makes it clear that the “tool is a stress test and represents the worst case possible”. “You should expect higher frame rates in optimized games”, complements the application description. The game page “strongly recommends a video card with at least 8GB of video memory”.

The RTX 3090 used in the test by the developer scored 39,120 spots. An RTX 2080 Ti already achieves 22,200 points, as the ComputerBase website test shows. If you have any GPU with hardware for ray tracing acceleration, such as AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards, or RTX 20xx and RTX 30xx, the effects will be via hardware.

– Continues after advertising –

Otherwise, it is almost impossible to run the benchmark. I ran the test here on my super humble GTX 1060 3GBwhich despite “running well” many AAA games, had a disastrous performance on EZBench. The test which lasts about a minute and a half, took over 10 minutes to finish here on my machine. Clear, The entire test ran at max 2FPSa real Power Point slideshow.

My GTX 1060 3GB, which asked for a break, scored “incredible” 2,380 spots. I would encourage you to test it on your machine, regardless of configuration, and comment on the score you got. We already have a good base of points: more than 39 thousand with the top of the line, and just over 2 thousand with an “entry GPU”.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz