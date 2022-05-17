Three out of 10 Brazilians have hypertension. Know how to recognize symptoms

Hypertension is a silent disease, which affects about 30% of the Brazilian population, according to data from the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC). Worldwide, more than 10 million people die each year from changes in blood pressure.

This Tuesday (17/5), the World Day to Combat Hypertension is celebrated, a date chosen to make the population aware of the importance of preventive diagnosis and adequate treatment to control blood pressure.

Contrary to popular belief, hypertension does not only affect the elderly. It can affect men and women of all ages, including young people and children.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) According to the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), cardiovascular diseases are some of the main causes of death in Brazil. According to the institution, most deaths could be avoided or postponed with preventive care and therapeutic measures.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images ***Picture-person-being-consulted-by-medica-2.jpg For BCS, prevention and adequate treatment of risk factors and heart disease may be enough to reverse serious conditions. For this, it is necessary to know how to identify the main symptoms of cardiovascular problems and treat them, if you present any of them.bymuratdeniz/ Getty Images ***Illustration-of-a-clogged-artery.jpg Among the cardiovascular diseases that cause more fatalities, the Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) stands out. It is caused due to the presence of fatty plaques that clog the brain blood vessels. Symptoms include: difficulty speaking, dizziness, difficulty swallowing, weakness on one side of the body, among others.KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ***Picture-person-holding-on-chest-as-if-in-pain.jpg Atherosclerosis is a disease caused by hardening of the arteries that carry oxygen and nutrients from the heart to the body. The condition impairs blood flow and causes the patient to experience weakness, fatigue, and chest pain. In addition to being related to the aging process, the disease can be caused by high cholesterol, genetics, diabetes and hypertension.katleho Seisa/ Getty Images ***Picture-person-holding-on-chest-as-if-in-pain-3.jpg Cardiomyopathy is another serious disease that affects the heart. The disease, which leaves the heart muscle inflamed and swollen, can weaken the heart to the point that a transplant is necessary. Symptoms of the disease include frequent weakness, swelling, and fatigue.SolStock/Getty Images ***Illustration-organs-inside-the-human-body.jpg Myocardial infarction occurs when blood flow to the myocardial muscle is interrupted for a long time. The absence of blood in the region can cause serious problems and even tissue death. Obesity, smoking, high cholesterol and genetic tendency can cause the disease. Among the symptoms are: chest pain that lasts for 20 minutes, tingling in the arm, burning in the chest, etc.KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ***Picture-person-holding-on-chest-as-if-in-pain-2.jpg One of the most common and serious heart diseases is heart failure. It is characterized by the inability of the heart to pump blood to the body. The disease causes fatigue, difficulty breathing, weakness, etc. Among the main causes of the disease are: infections, diabetes, unhealthy habits, etc.bymuratdeniz/ Getty Images ***Picture-person-holding-on-chest-as-if-in-pain-4.jpg Peripheral arterial disease, like most heart diseases, is caused by the formation of fatty plaques and other substances in the arteries that carry blood to the lower limbs of the body, such as the feet and legs. High cholesterol and smoking contribute to the problem. Symptoms include sores that do not heal, erectile dysfunction, and swelling in the body.manusapon kasosod/ Getty Images ***Picture-person-being-consulted-by-medica.jpg Caused by bacteria, fungi or viruses from other parts of the body that migrate to the heart and infect the endocardium, endocarditis is a disease that can cause chills, fever and fatigue. The treatment of the disease will depend on the patient’s condition and, sometimes, surgery may be indicated.FG Trade / Getty Images ***Picture-person-holding-on-chest-as-if-in-pain-5.jpg Caused due to inflammation of other cardiac muscles, myocarditis can cause weakening of the heart, abnormal heart rate, and sudden death. Chest pains, shortness of breath and an abnormal heartbeat are some of the main symptomsPeter Dazeley/Getty Images ***Picture-person-holding-a-heart-in-the-hands-and-using-a-stethoscope-on-the-neck.jpg In addition to the common symptoms of each of the cardiovascular diseases, excessive tiredness for no apparent reason, nausea or loss of appetite, difficulty breathing, swelling, chills, dizziness, fainting, tachycardia and persistent cough can be signs of heart problems.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images ***Photo-man-running-on-treadmill-with-wires-stuck-in-body.jpg According to the Cardiovascular Prevention Guidebook of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), despite some specific cases, it is possible to prevent heart problems by maintaining good eating habits, exercising and taking care of the mind.andresr/ Getty Images 0

The disease is related to risk factors such as obesity, smoking, excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, stress, heredity and a diet high in salt and fat.

“High blood pressure is a chronic and asymptomatic disease in the majority of the population. It is capable of causing irreversible damage to different organs. No wonder it is known as the ‘silent killer’”, says cardiologist Ivia Mallau Fulguera, from the Dr. João Amorim (CEJAM), from São Paulo.

Hypertensive people who do not take the correct treatment can suffer complications such as aneurysm formation, myocardial infarction, stroke and heart attacks.

Symptoms

The diagnosis of the disease is closed when blood pressure values ​​are greater than 140/90 mmHg in at least three measurements taken on different days, with a minimum interval of one week between each one.

But before that, you can be aware of warning signs, such as:

Constant headaches;

Discomfort in the chest region;

Weaknesses and dizziness;

ringing in the ear;

blurry vision and

Nosebleeds.

“These are some indications that the disease is at an advanced stage and should be treated immediately”, says cardiologist Ivia Mallau.

Prevention

Healthy habits, such as regular physical activity and a balanced diet – with salt control and fat-free foods – help to control blood pressure and prevent disease.

