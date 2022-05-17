Tiktok sued after Apago Challenge kills 10-year-old girl in the US

Nyla Anderson was found unconscious on December 7 after allegedly attempting the “Blackout Challenge”, which challenges people to hold their breath until they pass out. (photo: GoFundMe/ reproduction)

The family of a 10-year-old girl who died in a TikTok challenge is suing the social network in Pennsylvania, United States.

According to the process, obtained by the peoplethe accusation that the child was exposed to the challenge on the “Page for you”, a resource that shows content selected by the algorithm.

Nyla Anderson was found unconscious on December 7 after allegedly attempting the “Blackout Challenge”, which challenges people to hold their breath until they pass out.

The child was taken to hospital, but died five days later. “TikTok’s algorithm determined that the deadly Blackout Challenge was well suited and would likely interest 10-year-old Nylah Anderson, and she died as a result,” the lawsuit reads.

Soon after the girl’s death, in an interview with ABC, Nylah’s mother asked parents to pay attention to the content that their children consume on the internet. “Be sure to check your kids’ phones. You never know what you might find on their phones. You wouldn’t think 10-year-olds would try this. They’re trying because they’re kids and they don’t know better,” she said.

people, TikTok said that it is “watchful” of content posted on the social network and that it immediately removes any post that compromises user safety. “This disturbing ‘challenge’, which people seem to learn from sources other than TikTok, long predates our platform and has never been a TikTok trend. We remain vigilant in our commitment to user safety and will immediately remove related content if found” , says the note.