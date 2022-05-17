Turkey says it won’t approve Sweden and Finland’s NATO entry | World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday (16) that his country will not approve the entry of Sweden and Finland into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). all members agree to the entry of the applicant country.
Traditionally neutral, northern European countries have signaled their intention to quickly integrate the Western military alliance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Erdogan also said that the Swedish and Finnish delegations “shouldn’t bother coming to Ankara” to convince her to approve NATO entry.
NATO is a military organization led by the United States and which has, among other countries, Turkey among its members.
Sweden decided to formally apply to join the western military alliance on Monday, following the path of Finland, which announced its intention to join on Sunday.
Turkey surprised its NATO allies by saying just last week that it did not view requests from Finland and Sweden in a positive light.
The country cited what it called the “history” of Scandinavian nations hosting members of Kurdish militants.
President Erdogan called Scandinavian countries “hosts for terrorist organizations”.
Turkey has said it wants Nordic countries to stop supporting Kurdish militants on their territory and lift bans on the sale of some weapons to Turkey.
NATO and US believe in approval
On Sunday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he was confident the group could “absorb Turkey’s concerns” and move forward with the Nordics’ membership.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declined to go into detail about the group’s closed-door talks in Berlin, but he echoed Stoltenberg’s stance.
“I am very confident that we will reach consensus on this,” Blinken told a news conference, adding that NATO is “a place for dialogue.”
Finland and Sweden have maintained the neutrality model for decades, whereby they did not adhere to any military alliance or send troops abroad.
The two did not join NATO even during the Cold War.
The change of course, considered the main movement of world geopolitics as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is considered a major threat by Russia, which claims that NATO has been seeking to approach its territory in recent years.
Finland, Russia’s neighbor, shares 1,300 kilometers of border with the country.
Putin warns of reaction
President Vladimir Putin also said on Monday that Russia had no problems with Finland and Sweden, but that expanding military infrastructure on their territory would require a reaction from Moscow as the Nordic countries move closer to joining NATO.
Putin, speaking in Moscow at a summit of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said that NATO expansion was an issue for Russia and that it should look closely at what he said were the alliance’s plans. US-led military to increase its worldwide influence.
