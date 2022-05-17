Ukraine regains Kharkiv region and advances to Russian border

Conquest signals a new shift of momentum in favor of Ukrainians nearly three months after the start of the war

KADIR DEMIR / AFPTV / INSTAGRAM / @ZELENSKIY_OFFICIAL / UKRAINIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFPKADIR DEMIR / AFPTV / INSTAGRAM / @ZELENSKIY_OFFICIAL / UKRAINIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFP

Ukrainian troops celebrate conquest of border region with Russia



Ukrainian troops announced that they had regained control of part of the Kharkiv region, the second largest city in Ukraine and which borders the Russia. In a statement, the Defense Ministry said they had made gains in counterattacks in the north-east of the country and “turned out the Russians and headed for the border”. This achievement signals a new shift of momentum in favor of the Ukrainians nearly three months after a conflict erupted.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense also stated that the 227th Battalion of the 127th Brigade of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces has reached the border with Russia. “Together for victory!” he said. In a video published, the agency shows armed soldiers in front of a border post painted in blue and yellow. “We are proud of our soldiers who have restored the border symbol. We thank everyone who, at the risk of their lives, is freeing Ukraine from Russian invaders,” Oleg Sinegubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, wrote on Telegram. Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denisenko said in a televised interview that Ukrainian counterattacks in the region “can no longer be stopped… Thanks to that, we can go to the rear of the group of Russian forces,” he said. As the war escalates further, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Ukraine could win the war, an outcome few military analysts predicted when Russia invaded Ukraine.

On Sunday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich announced that Moscow’s offensives in Donbass However, the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, said the situation “remains difficult”, with Russian forces trying to capture the city of Sieverodonetsk. According to him, the territory in Luhansk controlled by Russian-backed separatists declared a general mobilization, adding that it was “either fight or get shot, there is no other choice”.