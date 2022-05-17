understand infection with confirmed cases in Europe

England has three confirmed cases of monkeypox virus infection, according to the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA).

The first case was confirmed by the agency last week. The person reportedly recently traveled to Nigeria, where British authorities believe he may have contracted the disease.

The two most recent cases are of people who live in the same house but are not linked to the previous case. Health authorities are investigating how they were infected.

Credit: WHO/Nigeria Center for Disease Control Monkeypox cases identified in UK

The first patient received specialized care in an isolation unit. UKHSA said it is working to identify anyone who has had close contact with him, including people who traveled on the same flight.

Of the other two patients, one was receiving treatment at the hospital, while the other was in isolation.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection, a relative of smallpox that was eradicated in 1980.

According to the UK public health system (NHS), the illness usually lasts for two to four weeks and the person recovers. Symptoms can appear five to 21 days after infection.

It usually starts with flu-like symptoms such as muscle aches, headache, and chills, as well as swollen lymph nodes. It then progresses to a rash that spreads to the face and body.

Credit: Reproduction/ UK Health Security Agency Skin rashes spread over the body

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), severe cases occur most commonly among children and are related to the extent of exposure to the virus, the patient’s health status, and the nature of complications.

Complications of monkeypox can include secondary infections, bronchopneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis, and corneal infection with consequent loss of vision.

How is it transmitted?

The infection spreads between people when someone is in close contact with the wounds, body fluids, respiratory droplets of someone infected.

Transmission can also occur from the bite or scratch of an infected animal, ingestion of bushmeat, or direct contact with the bedding or clothing of infected people.

Why is it called monkeypox?

Monkeypox virus was first discovered in 1958, when two outbreaks of a smallpox-like illness occurred in laboratory monkeys kept for research, hence the name.

But monkeys may not be to blame for the outbreaks, and the natural reservoir of monkeypox remains unknown, although the WHO says rodents are the most likely.