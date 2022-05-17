Virgínia Fonseca remains hospitalized in São Paulo to treat a severe migraine attack. The influencer and businesswoman, who is about to enter her fourth month of pregnancy, was visited by her husband, Zé Felipe, her mother, Margareth Serrão, and her daughter, Maria Alice, this Monday (5/16) at the hospital. The famous shared the moment of affection with her thousands of followers.

“My loves arrived in SP to be close to me! Very grateful for everything that happens in my life and I know that everything has a reason. I’m still here taking care of my health with excellent professionals and soon, God willing, I’ll be 100%”, wrote the influencer in the caption of the published photo.

Complaining of severe headaches since the early hours of Saturday (14/5), the influencer sought a hospital, was medicated and released after being diagnosed with a migraine attack. Complaining of severe headaches since the early hours of Saturday (14/5), the influencer sought a hospital, was medicated and released after being diagnosed with a migraine attack. Instagram reproduction However, the influencer persisted with the headache complaints and decided to stop in São Paulo and look for a hospital to carry out a series of tests, since the symptoms did not disappear and since then she has been hospitalized..32 However, the influencer persisted with the headache complaints and decided to stop in São Paulo and look for a hospital to carry out a series of tests, as the symptoms did not disappear and she has been hospitalized since then.Instagram reproduction Virginia Fonseca (Reproduction: Instagram) Virginia Fonseca (Reproduction: Instagram)Virginia Fonseca (Reproduction: Instagram) virginia-fonseca-belly-four-months-zé-felipe Virginia is pregnant with her second childReproduction / Instagram 0

Understand what happens to Virginia

Complaining of severe headaches since the early hours of Saturday (14/5), the influencer sought a hospital, was medicated and released after being diagnosed with a migraine attack. Although she didn’t accompany Zé Felipe in a show he would do in the city, Virginia went on a trip with him this Sunday (15/5), bound for Rio de Janeiro.

However, the influencer persisted with the headache complaints and decided to stop in São Paulo and look for a hospital to carry out a series of tests, as the symptoms did not disappear and since then she has been hospitalized.

In conversation with the LeoDias column, Virgínia’s team had already explained why she still hasn’t left the hospital. “She’s having a full checkup, so she hasn’t left the hospital yet. The exams are all ok, no changes. She only has the same migraine and is already being treated”, assured the representatives.

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.