Unimed’s investment in Serra is not by chance and will continue

Emergency Service that Unimed will build in Serra. Credit: Disclosure / Unimed Vitória

The investment that is close to R$ 100 million that Unimed Vitória will make in Pronto Antedimento da Serra is no accident. In addition to being the largest municipality in the state (in terms of population and GDP), Serra is home to 30% of the entire industrial park in Espírito Santo, with a large mass of workers with a formal contract. It is important to remember that most of the 378 thousand lives under the responsibility of the medical cooperative come from business customers – Unimed’s agreement is with the company where this contingent of people works. This is the reality of health plans.

Faced with this scenario and, of course, with the new investors in the Espírito Santo market, the cooperative found itself faced with the need for a greater presence in the mountain town. “Without a doubt, there is great potential for growth there. Today we have outpatient care, we will have 24-hour care, with a very robust structure”, highlights the president of Unimed Vitória, Fernando Ronchi.

Scheduled to be inaugurated, at least the first part, in the second half of 2023, the Emergency Service in Serra is being planned in a modular way, that is, it will grow according to demand. Initially, the equipment will have a built area of ​​7 thousand m2, but the land has 24 thousand m2. There is physical space and potential market to grow. The construction of a hospital on the site is on Unimed’s horizon. No date yet, but on the horizon.