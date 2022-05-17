US sent missiles to Ukraine, struggling to replenish stocks

The sector cannot respond to the increase in demand for weapons because of the war in Ukraine. Missing missiles, but also tanks

The war in Ukraine has been marked by a recurring request from Volodomyr Zelensky (among others) to Western countries: send us weapons. But, at this point, the countries of the West could be without weapons, in this case, without missiles to send to Ukraine. This is because, according to El Mundo, the sector is unable to respond to the increase in demand for weapons and production does not meet the demands made by developed countries.

This is the case with Taiwan, which ordered and paid for 250 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles from the United States to defend itself in the event of a Chinese invasion, but will not receive them because the US is without missiles because of the war in Ukraine. But in the US there is no shortage of just Stinger, Javelin and NLAW missiles (portable anti-aircraft and anti-tank systems). The 40 M109 Paladin tanks that were due to be delivered to Taiwan in 2023 may not arrive until 2026, once again because of the war in Ukraine.

Last Wednesday, the US House of Representatives approved a package of 40 billion dollars (38 billion euros) for Ukraine, strengthening support for Kiev as announced by President Joe Biden. In that package, 23 million are for weapons alone, which is six times all the military aid Washington has sent to Kiev since the war began.

According to Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, the “United States has delivered approximately a third of its Javelin to Ukraine”, even saying that “the closet is empty.” The Pentagon, for its part, guarantees that the eight aid packages for Ukraine have not jeopardized the readiness of the US defense and that they will never fall “below the indispensable minimum level of the inventory”. “We will always maintain the ability to defend this country and maintain our interests”, guarantees the Pentagon.

Accounts made by analyst Mark Cancian, from the Center for International and Strategic Studies, quoted by El Mundo, the US has between 20,000 and 25,000 Javelin, which means that between 7,000 and 8,000 missiles will have been sent to Ukraine. The problem is that the Lockheed Martin and Northrop companies, which manufacture these missiles, can only produce 6,480 missiles a year. In other words, a year is not enough to replace the missiles that the US sent to war.

The UK will have sent 6,200 NLAW missiles, almost half of its stock. The missiles are manufactured in the UK and the delivery time will be similar to the Javelin.

In the case of the Stingers, the US military stopped buying this type of missile 19 years ago and is now looking for a replacement. The Raytheon company, in Tucson, in the Arizona desert, can only manufacture 250 a year and takes 24 months to deliver the weapon that takes titanium. However, the supply of this metal is reduced because the second largest exporter in the world is Russia and the fifth is Ukraine.

In summary, the traditional defense sector currently has few companies to respond to the increase in demand for armaments by countries. According to the Financial Times, in 1990, the US had 51 suppliers, while it currently has only five. The number drops when the weapon in question is tactical missiles: among the 13 companies that produced them in 1990, there are now only three.

With the decrease in the number of companies producing, an increase in production is impossible and recover the manufacture of systems like the M109 as well. This is because the US converted Detroit’s motor industry to produce the World War II arsenal, but today the city lives on services and has virtually no factories.

The directors of the companies that supply the US arms – Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics – acknowledged in April that they will profit from the expense that the war forced the US defense to make, but the problems in the chain supply can hamper efforts to increase production.

The lack of weapons in the US also raises concerns in Europe, since, according to the FT, which cites experts in the sector, European companies produce a wide range of weapons, but do not have enough industrial capacity to reach the production number needed to fulfill orders.

Mark Cancian, from the Center for International and Strategic Studies, even says that Eastern European countries are more inclined to buy weapons from the US because they feel that “US companies are embedded in the military and that gives them another feeling”.