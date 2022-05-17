Virgínia Fonseca: hospitalized at 4 months of pregnancy, influencer receives support from family members by health status

Virgínia Fonseca remains hospitalized in São Paulo to treat a migraine attack. The influencer, who is about to enter the 4th month of pregnancy, he had the support of family and friends to face another night in the hospital; including her husband, Zé Felipe, her mother, Margareth Serrão, and her daughter, Maria Alice, who will have a party in the coming weeks to celebrate her 1st birthday.

On social media, Virginia posted a photo with her family to thank them for their support. (see gallery!) and reflect on the delicate moment. “My loves arrived in São Paulo to be close to me. Very grateful for everything that happens in my life and I know that everything has a reason“, he philosophized.

VIRGÍNIA FONSECA INTERNED: ‘TAKING CARE OF MY HEALTH’, AFFIRMED TO INFLUENCE

Virginia is already feeling better, but the headaches haven’t stopped. “I’m still here taking care of my health, with excellent professionals and soon, God willing, I’ll be 100% again“, wrote the young woman, who, this Monday (16), launched a new product of her own brand of cosmetics, but had to give up the launch plans due to hospitalization.

In the comments of the publication, Virginia’s fans lent support to the influencer. “Lots of positive energies,” wished a young woman. “Everything will be fine,” said another netizen. “We are worried about you, take care “, asked another admirer.

In conversation with Leo Dias’ column, in Metrópoles, Virgínia’s team explained why she still hasn’t left the hospital. “She’s having a full checkup so she hasn’t left the hospital yet. The exams are all ok, no changes. Only the same migraine and it is already being treated“, assured the representatives.