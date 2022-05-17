Warner releases never-before-seen Brawler cinematic

The cast of MultiVersus, the “Super Smash Bros.” free from Warner, was featured in the most recent trailer released by the company. In the video released, the fight went wild between several characters from animations such as Batman, Shaggy and Bugs. Yes, that’s right. Don’t try to understand too much, just feel.

Despite not being a gameplay demonstration, the presentation of the fighters that will compose the line-up available in the brawler was executed in a very interesting way. With the illustrious presences of Superman, Harley Quinn and even Taz. Check out:

The title will have versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The community will be able to enjoy crossplay and cross progression across all platforms.

The list of heroes, as noted in the trailer, continues to grow. The Iron Giant, from the film released in 1999 by the publisher, was the great novelty of the cinematic, appearing alongside Superman. Until launch, this roster should receive even more heroes.

MultiVersus alpha is already rolling

WB Games has revealed that it is already doing closed testing with the community around MultiVersus. The title is being tried out by select players across multiple platforms. If you missed out, don’t worry, a open beta will be released in July.

