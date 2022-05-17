What are the health benefits of jilo? See if the fruit can help with weight loss

Salvador, May 16, 2022, by Janaina Brito – The jiló is the typical fruit that, just hearing the name, already comes to mind the taste of disgust. It is known to be bitter and not very delicious, but its composition holds interesting surprises for the health of the body. So, the benefits of eggplant there are many and this fruit can prove to be very versatile.

This food, scientifically named Solanum aethiopicum ‘Gilo Group‘, is rich in several micronutrients, in addition to having antioxidant properties, very useful components for the body. In addition, it has a high water content, which can be a great ally for those who want to lose weight. In this way, check below in Agro Notícias the benefits of eggplant and include this fruit in your routine.

Nutritional composition of eggplant

The eggplant has a good amount of components that promote the health of the organism. According to Samantha Cerquetani in an article for the UOL website, on May 24, 2019, it is rich in vitamins A, C and in the B complex variants. In addition, it has many important minerals, such as iron, calcium, potassium and phosphorus.

Furthermore, it also has antioxidant action, due to the presence of flavonoids, substances that eliminate free radicals that damage organs and tissues in different ways. Regarding its caloric content, this fruit has very few calories and is rich in water.

benefits of eggplant

With all these nutritional factors combined, the eggplant becomes an ally in the prevention and control of various diseases. In addition, without major contraindications, it can be consumed by almost everyone and in different ways.

Helps in weight loss

For those who want to lose weight, the eggplant is a great food to be consumed. Because it has almost 90% of its composition in water, it brings a feeling of satiety, which helps in controlling appetite. In addition, its low calorie content means that it can be ingested without fear or guilt of gaining a few pounds.

fight diabetes

Eggplant, when associated with a healthy diet, can help control diabetes. That’s because it has a lot of fiber in its composition and is low in sugars. In this way, it prevents oscillations in blood glucose by helping the liver to absorb glucose.

Prevents cardiovascular diseases

This fruit is great for the heart! Eggplant is perfect for regulating blood pressure, due to its richness in potassium, a mineral that counterbalances sodium levels in the body. Also, its antioxidant properties improve heart health and lower LDL, or bad cholesterol, preventing blood vessel clogging and inflammation.

The presence of B vitamins also allows the entire cardiovascular system to work well. Therefore, the inclusion of egg yolk in the diet is ideal, especially for people who already have some type of related comorbidity.

It’s great for anemia

Eggplant is an excellent food against anemia. This is because it has large amounts of iron, which can supplement a lack of this mineral in the body. Thus, those who have iron deficiency anemia, for example, should invest in this type of fruit.

Therefore, the benefits of eggplant are very advantageous and the consumption of this food can be responsible for a growing improvement in your health. Despite the bitter taste, it can be ingested in salads, sautéed or even in juices, mixed with lemon or cabbage. In fact, always associating eggplant with another food will make it tastier and make it easier to eat.

