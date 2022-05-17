What is the “Road to Atlantis” discovered off the coast of Hawaii?

In recent days, an underwater path constructed of something resembling yellow bricks has been found off the coast of Hawaii. The discovery has been ironically dubbed the “road to Atlantis”, all thanks to the video released by the team of researchers investigating the region.

It all started at the end of last month, when oceanographers aboard the ship EV Nautilus were exploring the floor of a ridge at the bottom of the Pacific, near the coast of Hawaii, made up of volcanic mountains, when they found this structure that appeared to be a road of very well preserved bricks.

Of course, the video made by the researchers provided the basis for curious and fanciful headlines, as one of them even jokingly characterizes the discovery as a possible road to the lost city of atlantis. Let’s understand.

(Source: Amanda Kooser/CNET/Reproduction)

Atlantis and the Brick Road

The legend of the sunken city of Atlantis dates back to the “Dialogues”, by the philosopher Plato, written in 360 BC, this being the first of all records about the lost city. In the short story, the city works as a metaphor for the consequences of the corruption of power, wealth and the aggressiveness of industry.

That is, Atlantis acts as a plot tool, not material about the culture of past ages or extinct peoples. Furthermore, no one has ever found any evidence for the existence of a sunken city by the name of Atlantis, both geologically and archaeologically.

Read too: Did Atlantis really exist?

(Source: Shutterstock)

But moving from the legendary and back to the real world, what the Nautilus team of scientists has identified is a type of structure known as hyaloclastite. Basically, it is made up of volcanic rocks from powerful eruptions, with many of the fragments of these rocks being deposited on the sea floor.

In the case of fractures that look like bricks made by human hands, scientists justify as the result of stress caused by the heating and cooling process of various eruptions.

The current expedition by Nautilus researchers, who are already famous for making some of the most incredible video records of ocean creatures and structures, is focused on studying the deepest part of the Hawaiian Pacific for a better understanding of how the islands of the Northwest region were formed.

In addition, the researchers expect to find widely developing and healthy communities of sponges and corals. Something very important, because they are threatened globally. See the video: