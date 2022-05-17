WhatsApp Premium: paid plan has first details revealed

THE WhatsApp Businessversion of the popular messenger Whatsapp for those who use the platform to manage their own business and serve the public, they will even get a subscription modality.

The paid plan is called WhatsApp Premium and guarantees the account owner some benefits, such as the possibility to create a custom link with the company name in the URL (which can be changed every 90 days) and add up to ten more devices to profile than currently allowed.

The charge for the new features will be completely optional and should not appear for the personal profiles of users of the application.

The offer of the Premium modality on WhatsApp.Source: WABetaInfo

When will it be launched?

According to the website WABetaInfothe feature is currently “in development” for the platforms android, iOS and Desktop — there are some screens that already mention the Premium subscription in the Beta versions, but without the news actually working.

The paid modality was already speculated at least since April of this year, but only now has it started to be implemented in the application. For now, there is no forecast of the launch of the function in the stable version of the messenger and no details about the amount that will be charged.