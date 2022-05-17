WhatsApp Web presents instability this Tuesday | Technology

Users reported difficulties accessing WhatsApp Web this Tuesday (17). The website Downdetector, which gathers reports of instability, reported problems around 10:10 am with more than 415 complaints.

On Twitter, users point out problems such as slow message loading and difficulty connecting or disconnecting from the service.

WhatsApp says it is aware that people are experiencing delays loading their messages on the web and desktop versions and that it is “working on improvements to get the experience back to normal on all linked devices.”

The company also explains that it has been gradually releasing the feature that eliminates the need for a cell phone to access the web version of the messenger. The function has been tested since July of last year.

WhatsApp Web, a tool that allows you to use the messaging application in browsers, is a frequent target of criticism from users.

The g1 performed the test and, after reading the QR code, the application keeps loading until sends an error message saying, “Unable to connect device”.