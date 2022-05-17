WhatsApp will allow you to leave groups without making a fuss

WhatsApp is preparing a new feature that will be especially useful for everyone who stays in certain groups that they don’t want to join, but only stay so that other members don’t know about it. Once released by the instant messaging application, only you and the group admin will be notified of your departure.

Often, you don’t even want to, but you end up “added” to family groups or ex-colleagues, for example, and start receiving messages that you frankly don’t want to read, as well as photos and videos that are not of interest to you. However, by leaving such a group today, you can be frowned upon or generate a “climate”, as all users see your output.

How will “sneaky” exit from WhatsApp groups work?

Source: WhatsApp/Screenshot by WABetaInfo/Playback.Source: WhatsApp/screenshot

The news, announced by the WABetaInfo this Tuesday (17), shows that leaving the group will be less traumatic, and with less publicity. In the screenshot shown above, you can see that when you leave the group, only you and the admin will be notified of the fact.

According to WABetaInfo, although the screenshot originates from the WhatsApp Desktop beta, the feature is expected to be released in beta for Android and iOS in the future as well. For the time being, it’s best to stay in the group you’re in, even if you don’t want to, so you can go out “French-style” soon. unnoticed.