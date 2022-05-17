WHO says Covid could spread quickly in North Korea | Health

Pixabay Vaccination programs have not yet started in North Korea

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that Covid-19 could spread rapidly in North Korea, where vaccination programs have not yet started, according to a statement. Northern state media reported 50 deaths from the “ongoing epidemic” and more than 1.2 million people with “fever symptoms”.

“As the country has not yet started vaccination against Covid-19, there is a risk that the virus will spread rapidly among the masses unless (the spread) is reduced with immediate and appropriate measures,” said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO regional director for Southeast Asia, in a press release.

In the same statement, the WHO said it had not yet received information about the reported outbreak directly from local authorities.

According to Yonhap news agency, the South Korean government tried to send a formal message to North Korea to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak, but Pyongyang remains unresponsive, officials said on Monday. The two sides had a routine phone call, however, which took place “normally” through the direct communication channel on Monday morning.

The unification ministry said it tried to deliver the message via fax, signed by its boss Kwon Young-se, to the head of the Northern United Front Department, Kim Yong-chol, at 11 am the same day. But the North has not yet clarified its intention to “accept” the notification, he added.

Health officials in Seoul believe the Covid-19 outbreak in North Korea is likely far more serious than announced by state media.

