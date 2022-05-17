With a lack of medicines in the SUS, deputy asks for Queiroga to be summoned

posted on 05/16/2022 19:09



After receiving a series of reports that basic medicines, such as antibiotics, analgesics and anti-inflammatories are in short supply on the shelves of pharmacies and in the Unified Health System (SUS), federal deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO) filed a request for summons by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. The request is for Queiroga to appear at the Financial Inspection and Control Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, of which Vaz is a full member, to provide clarification on the shortage in public health units.

“Our office has received several complaints. There are reports that doctors, before prescribing the drug, need to call pharmacies and ask which antibiotics are available on the day. Many patients had to travel in search of basic medicines in Goiás, which is home to some of the largest national pharmaceutical industries”, he reports.

The parliamentarian emphasizes the constitutional guarantee of the right to health of all citizens, which involves access to the necessary medicines. “The Ministry of Health is the body responsible for managing stocks and has the obligation to intervene, with quick and concrete actions, in case of risk to the continuity of treatments”, he highlights.

Priority after complaints

Last month, the deputy released surveys that showed purchases authorized by the federal government of Viagra and inflatable penile prostheses by the Armed Forces. “The country does not have amoxicillin to treat patients with infection and the government seems not to be worried. The priorities are totally questionable,” he says.