With a rise of 435%, probable cases of dengue reach 39,200 in DF – Notícias

The probable cases of dengue in the Federal District reached 39,251 until the 17th epidemiological week, between January and May this year. The number appears in the latest update from the Department of Health, released this Monday (16). The number represents an increase of 435.4% in notifications, compared to the same period last year, when 7,300 cases were recorded.



Probable cases of dengue



2019: 14,436

2020: 24,418

2021: 5,098

2022: 39,251

*notifications up to the 17th epidemiological week





Women and the elderly are the most infected by the disease in the DF. Among the probable cases, 55.3% of the patients are female (20,839). As for the age group, the highest incidence is among the elderly between 70 and 79 years old (1,508.4 cases/100,000 inhabitants). Most infections were detected in Ceilândia (6,982). Then appear Samambaia (3,535) and São Sebastião (2,438). In all samples analyzed, the infection was by type 1 of the dengue virus.





Tests

The search for tests has been intense in the DF. According to the Health Department, there are 10,241 rapid tests and over 3,950 antigen test units available in the folder’s stock. According to the folder, the diagnosis does not depend on this exam.

Detection can also occur by clinically evaluating symptoms. In the private network, demand increased 400% until the first week of May, compared to 2021, according to the Union of Clinical Research and Analysis Laboratories of the DF.





number of deaths

undefined

Despite the explosion in cases, this was not reflected in the number of deaths from the disease. Until May 1, only one death was recorded as a result of the disease. In the same period last year there were three deaths. Of the probable cases, 30 were considered serious, and 558 showed warning signs, such as persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, mucosal bleeding, and a drop in blood pressure – which can lead to hospitalizations.





podium of infections

The Federal District is the third unit of the country’s federation with the highest incidence in the number of probable cases of dengue registered in 2022. According to a survey by the Ministry of Health, until April 30, 1,108.5 cases of dengue were reported for every 100,000 inhabitants in capital. The DF is only behind Goiás (1,556.7 cases/100,000 inhabitants) and Tocantins (1,145.7 cases/100,000 inhabitants).

In absolute numbers, the DF has the fifth highest volume of probable infections: 34,300. If the municipalities are observed, Brasília was the champion city of notifications.