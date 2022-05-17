Woman gets hideous eyebrows after microblading procedure goes wrong – Lifestyle

Crystal Weinstock, 37, was horrified to see the result of her eyebrow microblading session. To the Daily Mail, the dental technician said that the two children were scared when they saw her for the first time. She paid US$440, about R$2,230, for the procedure.

“I had been thinking about microblading my eyebrows for some time now. As a busy mom, I know that filling in my brows daily takes a lot of time and I thought the technique would help me with that. I never, in a million years, could have imagined that they could look like this. It was horrible. When my 3-year-old saw me the next day, she was scared and terrified,” she said.

Crystal said that the first session was done in November last year, however, due to bleeding, the session was interrupted and the pigment did not stick. “I was so excited to have perfect eyebrows and not have to worry about doing them myself. I was shown a picture of what my eyebrows would look like afterwards and I loved it. So in December, I went back for my second session.”

“The bleeding happened again, but this time we kept waiting for the pigment to stay. I left the appointment happy with how they looked, but unfortunately it didn’t last because the pigment didn’t stick to my skin,” she explained.





The technician in dentistry said that she was only able to return to the establishment for the next session at the end of April, when she was informed about “improvements” that they made in relation to the procedure. According to Crystal, she was asked about the size of her eyebrows and said she didn’t want anything big. “I said I just wanted my brows to be filled in instead of getting bigger. I was sure they wouldn’t be too thick. I was in a great mood and couldn’t wait to see my eyebrows,” she said.

After a while, she noticed that the makeup artist was taking a long time to perform the session and that something didn’t look as usual. “At the end of the session, she looked at me and told me not to freak out. When I took that first look in the mirror, I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was horrible,” she said.

Crystal claimed she was told she would get better once the swelling went down. But the next morning she woke up and her eyebrows didn’t look any better than they had the night before. “My daughter came into my room to wake me up and was very scared. She started freaking out. I saw the fear in my daughter’s eyes, and my heart broke. I was trying to keep my cool and do some research on how I could fix them, but I was mortified.”

Finally, she said that she is already having sessions to remove the pigment. “I may need laser treatment. It can take up to a year to resolve the problem. Some of the thicker lines appear to be diminishing but are still apparent,” she added.