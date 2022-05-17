You can now use Alexa on your computer; see how | Productivity

Users of Windows 10 or 11 computers can now download and use Alexa through the Amazon app, available from the Microsoft Store. The program brings the experience of Echo devices to the computer, allowing the user to dictate voice commands on the desktop system. It is possible, for example, to play songs, consult the weather forecast, play songs on Spotify and activate reminders. The software arrived at the Microsoft store at the end of April and already has full support for Brazilian Portuguese.

To download the app on Windows, just open the Microsoft Store, search for “Amazon Alexa” and select “Purchase”. After installation, all the user needs to do is open the voice assistant and log in using their Amazon account credentials.

The voice assistant is configured to work from the “Alexa” wake word. Keeping this setting, the user can perform commands like “Alexa, tell me the weather forecast for the weekend” or “Alexa, who discovered electricity?” without having to press any key on the PC.

One of the highlights of the program is the Show mode, which takes advantage of the computer screen to reproduce the interactivity of the Echo Show speakers. With the feature activated, the PC starts to display beautiful images accompanied by messages, such as a screen saver. The mode also allows you to talk to the computer even when you are away from the device.

If you have any smart home appliances, the user can also control it through PC with Alexa. The app automatically identifies compatible devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Then just say “Alexa” followed by the command, which can be something like “Turn off the lights” or “Turn on the air conditioning”.

