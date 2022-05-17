Young man finds out he’s allergic to water and even crying literally hurts

posted on 5/16/2022 11:00 am / updated 5/16/2022 11:01 am



(credit: reproduction)

Anyone who sees the photo of the American Abigail Beck, 15, could hardly imagine that the teenager, apparently common, has a very rare and very uncomfortable disease: water allergy. Due to illness, basic actions like bathing, drinking water and even crying cause a lot of pain and are avoided whenever possible.

The Arizona young woman was diagnosed in April with aquagenic urticaria, a rare disease that to date only about 100 cases have been reported in the medical literature. According to the US National Institutes of Health, water allergy is more common in women and the first symptoms usually appear at puberty.

In an interview with daily mail, Abigail said that when water touches her body it causes an acidic effect and skin rashes appear. That’s why she showers every other day.

Drinking water makes her vomit. To stay hydrated, she opts for drinks with lower water content, such as energy drinks and juices. In addition, her treatment includes rehydration pills. “My own tears cause a reaction where my face gets red and it burns a lot. I cry like a normal person and it hurts. Tears are one of the worst parts of it because when you cry, your tears shouldn’t burn your skin,” he said. .

Before being diagnosed, she suffered without knowing what was happening for three years. According to the young woman, she was afraid to go to the doctor and they would think she was crazy. “It took a long time to be diagnosed. It progressed slowly and started to get worse over time. When it rained, it hurt a lot, it felt like acid. I thought it was normal, so I asked my mother if the rain felt acidic to her when it rained, and she said that no”, he says.

The young woman reports that the worst thing is not knowing what can happen, as there is so little information available about the condition. According to her, one option would be to start being hydrated intravenously, in case the disease gets worse. “When I tell people I’m allergic to water, people think it’s absolutely ridiculous and a lot of people are shocked by it. People always point out that our bodies are made of water,” she says.