5 Features Missing in WhatsApp Web Multi-Device Version

The multi-device version of WhatsApp brought a great advantage: using the messenger via the web version or the desktop application without the cell phone being connected to the internet. On the other hand, it is a beta version and WhatsApp Web on connected devices still has limitations regarding mobile use.

You can perform basic WhatsApp actions such as sending or receiving text messages, media files and voice messages. However, features such as calling and sending location are not yet supported by WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop. Here are five features that are missing from the beta version of WhatsApp for multiple devices.

5 Features That Still Haven’t Arrived in the Multi-Device Version of WhatsApp

1. Load the link preview on WhatsApp Web

With the arrival of the multi-device version of WhatsApp, one of the main changes noticed in the web version was the absence of the preview of the links. That way, when sending a URL, the messenger doesn’t load the page title or the cover image. In YouTube videos, for example, it was also possible to see a thumbnail.

The messenger does not load the images of the shared links (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

If you want to send a link with the preview, you need to use WhatsApp on your phone or install the Desktop version, available for macOS and Windows.

2. Create and manage broadcast lists on connected devices

If you have an active broadcast list, be aware that you will not be able to manage it on devices connected to WhatsApp (Web or Desktop). This feature has not yet arrived on computers with the multi-device version.

So, to create or view your broadcast list, you still need to turn to the mobile app. You can add up to 256 contacts to your list and send the same message to everyone at the same time.

3. Clear or delete conversations on computer (iPhone only)

Those who use WhatsApp on iPhone cannot use the desktop versions of the messenger to delete or clear messages in a conversation. With the multi-device version, this option is not available on connected devices for iOS users.

Only Android users can clear chats in the multi-device version of WhatsApp (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

This limitation is not found on Android, on the other hand. Those who use the connected devices feature can clear conversations in groups or with individual contacts on the computer.

4. Track real-time location on connected devices

WhatsApp has a very important function to monitor a person’s path: real-time location. With the feature, you can set a time limit and send your exact position to another contact on the platform.

However, this function has not yet reached WhatsApp connected devices. To track the location, you still need to use the app on your cell phone.

5. Access all message history

Need to find a very old message? With the devices connected, it is likely that you will not be able to. Even with active backup and without deleting conversations, WhatsApp for other devices does not load all your chat history on the platform.

Connected devices do not have access to their entire message history (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

Between both desktop versions, WhatsApp for desktop carries more messages than the web version. However, to access your full history, you will still need to use your cell phone.