All 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase Announcements

The 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase took place today, a broadcast revealing the games that 505 Games is working on and giving updates on previously announced games.

In case you didn’t have the opportunity to see the event in full, we’ve made a summary of all the revelations presented during the showcase.

Among the Trolls (Late 2022)

Description: Among the Trolls is a first-person action, adventure and survival game where the strange mysteries of the Finnish forests are unraveled.

You play as Alex or Anna, who traveled from the US to Finland to visit her grandparents, who live in a secluded cabin nestled among the tall trees. When she discovers that the cabin has been abandoned and her grandparents have disappeared, he is pulled into a world of Norse mythology and memories of childhood summers spent with loved ones.

Stray Blade (2022)

Description: Stray Blade is an action RPG where you play a rogue adventurer who explores the ancient Valley of Accre with his companion, the wolf Xhinnon Boji. Unveil the history of the forgotten valley and harness the powers of the three Acrean Metals to restore balance to this war-torn land.





Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Available Now) and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (2023)

Both games were mentioned at the event, with Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising getting an in-depth look. It is worth noting that the game will function as a prequel to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.





Miasma Chronicles (2023)

Description: From the creators of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden comes a beautifully crafted tactical adventure that focuses on Elvis, a young man brought to the mining town of Sedentary as a baby. Left by his mother in the care of an older robotic ‘brother’, he is given a mysterious glove with which he can control Miasma.



