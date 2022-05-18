Apple will allow apps to automatically increase prices – Época Negócios

+



Apple announced an update to its app signing policy (Photo: Unsplash)

THE apple announced an update to its subscription policy for appswhich is intended to facilitate automatic renewal, but can also lead to unexpected charges.

Big Tech will ask users to opt-in before being charged for a subscription that recently increased its price. However, in the future, the same apps may automatically charge higher prices, as long as they meet a set of conditions.

Apple will notify users of the price increase in advance via email and push notification, but it’s up to the user to unsubscribe before they’re charged – which may not be very practical.

In its announcement, the company said that developers can use the feature if they don’t raise their price more than once a year. In addition, the increase must not exceed US$5 and 50% of the current monthly subscription price, or US$50 and 50% of the current annual subscription price.

Apple says users tend to miss notices asking them to opt for higher subscription prices, which disrupts service delivery for the apps in question. Therefore, the change would aim to avoid this “annoyance” for customers.

Since developers can only use the feature if they don’t change prices once a year, big tech believes there won’t be cases of apps trying to “take advantage of the system”.

