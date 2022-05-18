Asteroid larger than the Empire State is heading for Earth, says NASA

This week, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced on digital channels that an asteroid larger than the Empire State Building in New York, in the United States named 2008 TZ3, will pass at a distance of minus 5.8 million km near Earth, this Sunday.

To get an idea of ​​the size of the rock that approaches our planet, the Empire State Building is close to 500 meters high and is one of the most imposing buildings in the world, since the asteroid exceeds these dimensions being 50 meters larger than the building. cited.

The rock is classified as potentially dangerous and could cause massive damage to our planet. It is not the first time that this particular asteroid has zoomed over Earth, the space rock passed by the planet at a distance of about 2.75 million km two years ago, in May 2020, and according to experts from area, it is not expected to pass so close to the earth again until the year 2163.

Experts calculate that if asteroids around 100m in diameter collided with Earth they could generate an explosive force 10 times greater than that of the January 14 volcanic eruption in Tonga, that said, 2008 TZ3 could wreak disastrous damage to our planet.

Click here to enroll in the DCM course in partnership with Instituto Cultiva

Join our group on WhatsApp clicking on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link