Check out the games featured at the 505 Games showcase

The publisher presented new titles and others already known

For the first time in its history, the publisher 505 Games held their own showcase, featuring the lineup of games planned for the near future. The studio presented everything from survival games, 2D platformers to action RPGs. Some of these games have already been announced, leaving little news.

Among Trolls

“Among the Trolls is a first-person survival action-adventure game in which the strange mysteries of the Finnish forests are revealed. Embark on a journey to find your missing grandparents and learn to survive in the wild.” match.

The title will be available first as early access, although no date yet. Among the Trolls will be a typical first-person game with elements of survival and is promised, for now, for PC through Steam.

Stray Blade

The title is nothing new, as it was introduced last year. This time, 505 Games presents a new video narrated by the game’s director, Leonard Kausch, which shows us the mechanics present in the title.

– Continues after advertising –

“Stray Blade is an action RPG that puts you in the role of an adventurer exploring the ancient Valley of Acrea with his companion, the Xhinnon wolf named Boji. Unravel the history of the forgotten valley and harness the powers of the three Metals of Acrea to restore balance on this earth”, is the description of the game.

Stray Blade does not yet have a release date, but it is scheduled for this year and will arrive for PC, via the Epic Store and Steam, in addition to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Applications for the closed beta on PC are open at this link.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

In this case, there are two games. The first one, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, has now arrived on the 10th of May and is a 2D platform game with RPG elements. The title is a prequel to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a JRPG that will be released next year. Items collected in the first game can be transferred to the second, inclusive.

Eiyuden Chronicle is the brainchild of the producers of the Suikoden franchise, a series of Konami JRPGs that began on the first PlayStation. In particular, I’m looking forward to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, as it’s a tribute to the first two titles in the Suikoden franchise that I’m a huge fan.

– Continues after advertising –

Miasma Chronicles

This was the last title presented and, unfortunately, only with a cinematic, although it is not clear if we are seeing a CGI, or the actual graphics of the game. Miasma Chronicles is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2023.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Game Informer