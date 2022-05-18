Dead by Daylight to Crossover with Attack on Titan

THE Behavior Interactive held a commemorative event with several announcements of dead by daylight this Tuesday (17). Among the highlights is a crossover with Attack on Titan, with skins from anime characters such as Eren Yaeger, Hange Zoë, and the Armored Titan. In addition, the survival game will receive more themed content from resident Evil and a spin-off style dating yes called Hooked on You.

The Attack on Titan collection, which does not yet have a release date, will add ten skins – for both survivors and assassins. Some of the skins revealed are Eren Yaeger for Dwight, Hange Zoë for Zarina and Armored Titan for Oni, who will have an ability to armor himself like in the anime. At the moment, only one concept art of the visuals has been released.

Another news is that Dead by Daylight will receive a second Resident Evil themed chapter. The new partnership with Capcom had few details released, but the new chapter will be called “Project W” – which could be a hint. In Resident Evil, the codename is the same as the project that gave rise to the Progenitor virus, related to Albert Wesker.

Still in the broadcast, Behavior surprised with a new spin-off game of the franchise: Hooked on You, a dating sim in which it is possible to date the characters of Dead by Daylight. Players will be able to flirt with assassins like The Huntress, The Spirit, The Trapper and The Wraith. The game is slated to come to PC via Steam later this year.

Finally, the developer shared previews of the new chapters coming to survival multiplayer later this year. The first of these, Roots of Dread, will add a new map set in a small American town, as well as a new assassin and a new survivor, Haddie Kaur. The new enemy resembles a scarecrow, with cloth, flesh and bones stitched together.

Check out the full broadcast of the event at the top of the article.

