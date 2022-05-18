ES records growth in the number of positive cases of covid-19

Espírito Santo recorded a 57% increase in the number of positive cases for covid-19 in recent weeks. The information was confirmed by the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, during a speech on Tuesday (17).

“Espirito Santo presents a scenario of control of the pandemic, but we observe the consolidation of the growth of cases of covid-19. We went from 321 cases three weeks ago to more than 900 cases in the last week. The positivity of the antigen tests left the house from 1% to 7%”, he said.

According to the secretary, the month of May is the best month in terms of mortality from covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Until this Tuesday, only two deaths from the disease were recorded in the state.

Nésio highlighted the need to reinforce measures to reduce the impact of a possible new wave. According to him, about 90% of the adult population has already been vaccinated with two doses and about 40% of the elderly have already taken the fourth dose.

“We have 1.4 million capixabas with the second or third dose overdue. Vaccination coverage has been showing an expected result in controlling the pandemic. The number of capixabas with delayed vaccination can represent a very large risk of unknown patterns”, he said .

The undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Luiz Carlos Reblin, highlighted that the increase in cases was only possible because Espírito Santo continued to offer testing.

“Espirito Santo first detects an increase in the number of cases, because we continue to offer testing. Other states did not continue with this offer and soon detected hospitalization and some with an increase in death”, he said.

Reblin also made an alert for the population to keep vaccination up to date.

“Research says that vaccinated people have fewer complications after they are infected. It’s been proven that those who have a vaccine have fewer complications after they go through the disease. We have all the reasons in the world to get the vaccine, whether children, adults or the elderly.”

Photo: TV Vitória





