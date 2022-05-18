Fake doctor is a nursing technician and had her registration suspended

Photo: Ascom/PF

The Regional Nursing Council (Coren) confirmed this Tuesday (17) that the fake doctor, arrested yesterday (16), is a nursing technician with suspended registration since 2020.

She was identified as Iaponyra Soares Pereira de Sousa e Silva, 35 years old.

The nursing technician was arrested in the act inside the headquarters of the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) when trying to register to give a lecture at the seminar on mental health. During the action, she introduced herself as a neurologist.

The president of Coren, nurse Antônio Neto, informed the green city.com that an investigation was opened and that the council will collaborate with the investigations of the Federal Police and the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM).

Antônio Neto reported that she signed up for Coren during the pandemic and received a provisional registration for one year.

“After a year, she would have to present new documents to renew the registration and she didn’t. She has a suspended registration and as she has not renewed she cannot act as a nursing technician”, said the president.

According to the Council, the nursing technician would have passed for a doctor, a lawyer and even a judge.

“We are investigating and adopting all legal measures”, said the president of Coren.

Technique tried to act at HGV

The performance of the false doctor was discovered by the direction of Hospital Getúlio Vargas (HGV), where she tried to act illegally. According to the director, the woman appeared about a month ago, at the request of a family with a patient admitted to the unit.

“She never worked at the HGV. She just came here about four times to visit this patient in the ICU, due to the family’s request. The moment she arrived here at the hospital, she started wanting to arrive early, claiming she was a doctor. we asked for proof that she really was a doctor, she never presented the CABG, so we barred her entry”, explains the doctor Osvaldo Mendes, director of the hospital.

Taking advantage of the fact that she was inside the hospital’s facilities, the woman took photos and posted them on social media as if she were part of the HGV team. The hoax was actually discovered when the hospital’s management, upon seeing the banner of the lecture that would be given by the false doctor at the OAB, notified the competent bodies.

“What caught our attention is that at the same time she said she was going to do a doctorate in neurology in Argentina, she asked to do an internship in the laboratory as a biomedical doctor. We began to suspect and forbade her to enter here. She arrived once drunk, according to the doormen, wanting to enter, but then she disappeared. Last week the folder for this presentation arrived, which seems to have been built by herself with the OAB logo, and we, suspicious, forwarded it to the CRM”, concluded the manager.

provisional release

After spending almost a day in prison awaiting a custody hearing, the false doctor was granted provisional freedom by the Federal Court.

In the decision, Judge Bruno Christiano Carvalho Cardoso said that the preventive detention of the woman is not necessary, since this measure is only used to guarantee public and economic order, the application of criminal law or, even, for the convenience of criminal instruction.

“In the case under discussion, I do not see segregation as necessary to guarantee public order, since the falsehood used was to give a lecture, not in the practice of medicine,

so that it did not endanger the lives of third parties”, argues the magistrate in the sentence.

Flash Yala Sena and Breno Moreno

