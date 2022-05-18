Feel the power! See Cyberpunk 2077 running on Unreal Engine 5

Tools from Epic Games, VFX and Zbrush were used

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most talked about games in recent times, of course largely because of the problems that the game brought in its launch, but also for its visual and theme that attracted the attention of many players.

The game was developed by CD Project RED and used the REDengine 4the developer’s own graphics engine, but the channel Infant Terrible at the YouTube decided to create their own version of Cyberpunk 2077 using the Unreal Engine 5.

Check out the video posted below Cyberpunk 2077 at Unreal Engine 5.

The game has sold over 18 million copies since its release.



Check out what the author said in the publication of the video, where he reveals which tools were used to develop this version of the game in Unreal Engine 5.

“The next Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t been announced yet, but what if CD Projekt RED decided to develop a sequel with Unreal Engine 5? Take a look at the most UNREAL screenshots from the Unreal Engine 5 reels and imagine what a new CYBERPUNK 2 might look like in the future. Environment megapacks from Epic Marketplace, Epic’s MetaHumans Creator, VFX, and Zbrush were also used in this video.”

Cyberpunk 2077 this year received the long-awaited native versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X and has a new expansion planned to arrive soon.

Recently, the CD Project announced that it is working on a new franchise title The Witcher, but did not confirm that it is a direct continuation of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The developer has already confirmed that the next expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 will be developed in the same REDengine 4, but different from Cyberpunk 2077the next title in the franchise The Witcher will be developed in the graphics engine Unreal Engine 5.

Did you like the version of Cyberpunk 2077 at Unreal Engine 5? What are two expectations for the future of the series? Participate in the comments with your opinion.

However, the company will continue to produce updates and new campaigns.



Via: https://br.ign.com/cyberpunk-2077/98407/news/cyberpunk-2077-na-unreal-engine-5-eo-video-que-voce-precisa-ver-hoje