Girl returns home with needle in her arm after being treated at a hospital in Patos, Paraíba | Paraíba

A 10-year-old girl returned home with a ‘forgotten’ needle in her arm after being treated at the Noaldo Leite Pediatric Hospital, in Patos, Sertão da Paraíba. The service took place on Friday (13) and the error was reported by the child’s family on Monday (16). The hospital opened an investigation and removed the team involved in the care.

According to the girl’s mother, the child had gone to the hospital with suspected dengue and, because of that, underwent a procedure to receive serum. When she got home, after the treatment, she would have told her father that the nurse was in a hurry to take the serum out of her and her arm was hurting. That’s when the father noticed that the child’s arm was bleeding profusely.

After finding the object in the girl’s arm, her father was able to remove the needle without the child being injured further. The child’s family sought the hospital to complain about the error in the procedure.

In a note, the Noaldo Leite Pediatric Hospital reported that it received the complaint from the family, this Monday (16), and immediately summoned the team that was on duty on the day of care for clarification. (See full note at the end of the article).

The hospital also reported that the team has already been removed from the unit and an investigation will be opened to investigate the facts.

Full note from the Noaldo Leite Pediatric Hospital

The direction of the Noaldo Leite Pediatric Hospital, in Patos, received the complaint from the family of patient JRS on Monday (16) and immediately summoned the team that was on duty on the day of the child’s care for clarification. The same team has already been removed from the unit and an investigation will be opened to investigate the facts.

The Noaldo Leite Pediatric Hospital reaffirms its commitment to country children and strives to provide the best possible care for the population.

Ducks, May 17, 2022