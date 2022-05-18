Grande ABC suffers from lack of medicines – 05/18/2022

Hospitals and pharmacies in the Greater ABC region are looking for alternatives to guarantee the care of patients in a scenario of lack of medicines. Among the unavailable or low-stock items on the shelves of public and private units across the state are basic medicines, such as painkillers and antibiotics, and used in the treatment of serious diseases, such as leukemia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The list of medicines dispensed by the federal and state governments has 300 items, 134 of them purchased and distributed by the Union. The State Health Department states that, in the first quarter of the year, there was a delay and partial shipment of 29 medicines, 22 of which are the responsibility of the Ministry of Health – see list in table below.





The delay and failure in distribution affect public hospitals in São Bernardo. Among the missing items are drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s (donepezil, galantamine and rivastigmine); Parkinson’s disease (entacapone and rasagiline), leukemias and prevention of transplant rejection (rituximab); treatment of autoimmune diseases (infliximab); and treatment of inflammatory arthritis (golimumab). Some of the mentioned remedies do not appear in the list sent by the State Health Department.

The City Government guarantees that, in the absence of one of the items, relocation operations between the units are carried out to meet the demand, which, according to a note sent by Paço, “does not prevent shortages if the Ministry does not comply with the shipment”.

São Caetano also reports feeling the impact of shipping failures by the Ministry of Health and the state government. The City says that there is a shortage of methyldopa, a type of antihypertensive – stock for approximately two months, and the antibiotics amoxicillin and cephalexin – available quantity meets the demand of the city for only 20 days. None of the items appear on the state listing.

LOCAL DIFFICULTIES





The municipalities in the region also have a list of medicines that they need to acquire and that are in short supply in the market. In Mauá, health managers admit the possibility of a lack of some injectable drugs that depend on amber glass packaging or ampoules, the type of material used by the pharmaceutical industry.

Diadema claims to have “momentary limitation” for the purchase of anti-inflammatory drugs, analgesics and parenteral solution, a type of nutrition administered intravenously, without specifying which medications are. In case any of the items is missing, the Municipality replaces it with another drug of the same therapeutic class available at Remume (Municipal Medicine List).

The Municipality of Ribeirão Pires reports difficulty in acquiring items such as injectable dipyrone and antiallergic drugs (dexchlorpheniramine and maleate), without informing whether it adopts measures to avoid harming patient care.

Santo André claims to have, on average, 90% of stocks filled, with the regular distribution of medicines to dispensing units. Rio Grande da Serra did not comment on the matter.

The state Department of Health informed, in a note, that it carries out a process of purchasing the medicines that are missing by the State and awaits the regularization of the items sent by the Ministry of Health, noting that “it only redistributes the medicines and communicates the patients as soon as the federal agency performs deliveries and pharmacies are stocked.





In response to questions from the Dailythe Ministry of Health declared that “it works, without measuring efforts, together with Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to verify the causes and articulate emergency actions to mitigate the shortage of the aforementioned medicines”.

Lockdown in China, war and Union ceiling are justifications