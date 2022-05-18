Health Department includes new groups for Influenza vaccination in Botucatu

Doses are being applied from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 5 pm, in all health units in the city, and from 6 pm to 9 pm, in the Night Vaccination Room.

Influenza (H1N1) vaccination doses are now available at all Health Units in Botucatu for new groups: truck drivers, workers in collective road transport of passengers (urban and long-distance), security and rescue forces, armed forces, port workers, employees of the prison system, the population deprived of liberty, adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures.

In addition to this public, the health units continue to immunize the elderly, health professionals, children from 6 months to under 5 years of age, pregnant women, puerperal women, teachers, people with disabilities and morbidities.

Vaccines are available at the 21 Health Units of Botucatu, from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 5 pm and also in the Night Vaccination Room, at the School Health Center (Vila dos Lavradores), from 6 pm to 9 pm. The objective of the Municipal Health Department is to immunize 90% of the target public of the National Influenza Immunization Campaign.

Guidelines:

Vaccination should be postponed for anyone who has flu-like symptoms or who has contracted Covid-19 in the last 4 weeks.

The vaccine is also contraindicated for children under 6 months of age; people who have a severe allergic reaction to the previous dose or to any component of the vaccine; HIV infection in individuals with severe immunosuppression and children under 5 years of age with severe immunosuppression.

More information:
Municipal Health Department
Rua Major Matheus, 07 – Vila dos Lavradores
Phone: 3811-1100

