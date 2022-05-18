Health plans: the light at the end of the Hapvida tunnel after dropping 20% ​​in one day

SEE Video Market | Closing | may 17.

the health operator hapvida melted almost 20% only in the trading session of this Tuesday, 17, of the stock exchange. The company’s quarterly results counted for the first time with the numbers of Notredame Intermedica, which was merged into Hapvida recently, and was well below market expectations. The loss of 181 million reais in the period was reflected in the shares, but for the large analysis houses, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The reading is that the current phase is transitory and that synergies between the two companies should appear in the coming months. In addition, the sector has a readjustment From health insurance which contemplates the soaring inflation in recent months. In other words, prepare your pocket. Health plans are the subject of VEJA Mercado.

