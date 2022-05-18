Health reports attempted improper access to SUS platforms

The Ministry of Health reported that it had identified an attempt at “improper access” on some of its platforms and that, “to protect the information” it suspended some accesses and started “corrective maintenance” on the ConectSUS, e-SUS Notifica and SI platforms. -NIBP

According to the ministry, the attempted unauthorized access took place yesterday (16), and the platforms are expected to return this Tuesday (17), at 4 pm.

In a statement, the ministry reported that the SUS Department of Informatics (Datasus) identified this Monday (16) an attempt at improper access and, to protect the information, access was suspended until the entire analysis was carried out.

“It is worth mentioning that the maintenance did not have an impact on the data of the platforms,” the ministry added.

Conect SUS Cidadão is a tool that provides the country’s integrated set of health information. Through a mobile device or web access, it is possible to view the clinical history of citizens, which can range from the National Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate to the National Digital Vaccination Card, including test results, dispensed medications and other services. offered by the Unified Health System.

e-SUS Notifica is a tool online of notification of suspected and confirmed mild flu syndrome cases of covid-19.

The PNI Information System, on the other hand, allows managers involved in the program to assess risks related to the occurrence of outbreaks or epidemics, based on the registration of the applied immunos and the vaccinated population quantity. It also makes it possible to control the stock of immunos necessary for administrators who are responsible for scheduling their acquisition and distribution.