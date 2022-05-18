hospital exposes note on the state of health of the famous

Mato Grosso, Tuesday, May 17, by Mary Pires from the website Prime diary – As everyone already knows, Virginia Fonseca been hospitalized since last week. The reason for the hospitalization is because the influencer has been suffering from a headache that is refractory to conventional analgesia: the famous migraine.

Because of this problem, Virgínia Fonseca will have to stay in the hospital for a few more days for proper treatment. The hospital where the influencer is, has issued an updated note on her health status. See in full below.

"São Paulo, May 17, 2022 – Vila Nova Star Hospital informs that Virgínia Pimenta da Fonseca Serrano has been hospitalized since May 15, 2022 due to a headache refractory to conventional analgesia. The patient is in the room, stable and conscious, receiving intravenous medications for pain control. The daily obstetric evaluation demonstrates that the pregnancy is proceeding normally, without intercurrences, and the fetus is in good vitality".





Virgínia Fonseca thanks family CIA

Virgínia Fonseca made a post last Monday, 16, to thank her family for visiting the hospital. The famous was accompanied by her mother, her husband Zé Felipe and her daughter, little Maria Alice. See the log below.

“My loves arrived in SP to be close to me Very grateful for everything that happens in my life and I know that everything has a reason, I’m still here taking care of my health, with excellent professionals and soon, God willing, I’ll be 100% dnv “, wrote.

Virginia pregnancy

For those who don’t know, the youtuber and businesswoman is expecting another baby. Virginia and Zé Felipe already have Maria Alice and are expecting their second child. However, celebrities have revealed that they only want to know the sex of the child on the day of birth.