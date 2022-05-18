Hospital issues note and finally finds out what’s up with Virginia

The Vila Nova Star hospital, in São Paulo, where Virgínia Fonseca is hospitalized, issued a bulletin about the influencer’s clinical condition, this Monday (5/17), after finally finding out what happened to Maria Alice’s mother. . She suffers from refractory headache and will need to continue medical treatment.

Refractory headache, or refractory migraine, is one in which all conventional treatments have been tried, but nothing has worked. With that, Virginia will have to remain hospitalized and in medical care. Generally, these patients have been seen by several doctors, had many tests, take many medicines but continue with an acute headache every day, which interferes with their daily lives outside of sedation.

Another night in the hospital: understand what happens to Virginia Another night in the hospital: understand what happens to Virginia Virgínia Fonseca remains hospitalized in São Paulo to treat a severe migraine attack Virgínia Fonseca remains hospitalized in São Paulo to treat a severe migraine attackInstagram reproduction Virginia’s first admission to the hospital took place on (5/14) Virginia’s first admission to the hospital took place on (5/14)Instagram reproduction virginia-fonseca-belly-four-months-zé-felipe Virginia is pregnant with her second childReproduction / Instagram Virginia Fonseca and Ze Felipe Virginia Fonseca and Ze FelipePlayback: Instagram 0

Read the full note:

“São Paulo, May 17, 2022 – Vila Nova Star Hospital informs that Virgínia Pimenta da Fonseca Serrano has been hospitalized since May 15, 2022 due to a headache refractory to conventional analgesia. The patient is in the room, stable and conscious, receiving intravenous medications for pain control. The daily obstetric evaluation demonstrates that the pregnancy is proceeding normally, without intercurrences, and the fetus is in good vitality”.

Understand how Virginia ended up in the hospital

Complaining of severe headaches since the early hours of Saturday (14/5), the influencer sought a hospital, was medicated and released after being diagnosed with a migraine attack. Although she didn’t accompany Zé Felipe in a show he would do in the city, Virginia went on a trip with him this Sunday (15/5), bound for Rio de Janeiro.

However, the influencer persisted with the headache complaints and decided to stop in São Paulo and look for a hospital to carry out a series of tests, as the symptoms did not disappear and she has been hospitalized since then.