In Porangatu, pregnant woman is in serious condition after acquiring chikungunya

The municipality of Porangatu, in the north of Goiás, currently has two confirmed cases of chikungunya. The first case was officially released to the press after the Serra Azul reporting team became aware of the health conditions of pregnant Ludmila Melo, eight months pregnant, and sought information about other reports involving the transmission of diseases by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The pregnant woman was hospitalized in a serious condition for five days in a hospital in Ceres, 236 kilometers from Porangatu, where she continued with the treatment and was assisted through her health plan.

Ludmila contracted the disease 30 days ago, when she started to feel the symptoms, in the university sector, where she lives with her family, in Porangatu. The case was being investigated as dengue and, later, other tests were carried out that showed a positive diagnosis for chikungunya.

The municipal health department reported that as soon as they were triggered, the teams went to the site and eliminated the mosquito breeding sites in the vicinity of the resident’s house and also carried out the chemical blockade in the area.

“I went there and, as I had the presence of Aedes and she had symptoms, the chemical block was immediately performed, still in April. As her exam did not work for dengue, then she went to Ceres and as soon as she took the exam (for chikungunya), when she returned (to the city), the other measures were taken”, clarified the supervisor of endemic diseases, Márcio Arruda.

This Monday (16), the municipal health department confirmed another case of chikungunya registered in the Jardim Brasília sector. This is a 29 year old female. According to the ministry, the cases are being monitored by the endemics team of the city’s zoonoses unit.

Both Ludmila and the patient from the Jardim Brasília sector have sequelae of the disease. They have difficulties performing simple activities, such as holding their daughter on their lap or washing dishes, walking and moving their hands and legs.

Ludmila explained that she also acquired the Zika virus at the same time she was infected with chikungunya. Currently, 0.07% of the disease is present in your body, as shown by laboratory tests. The disease did not affect the baby, as the doctor who attended to her clarified. She believes she acquired both diseases through negligence from neighbors. See the interview.

So far, 167 notifications for dengue have been registered, 79 of these cases have been confirmed; with regard to chikungunya, 02 cases were confirmed and another five are being investigated. The secretariat has not confirmed any cases of Zika Virus.

Health Note

In a note, the municipal health department of Porangatu stated that, through the epidemiological surveillance department and the group to combat endemic diseases, since the beginning of this month, the dragnet against dengue has been carried out, a movement to draw the population’s attention to the responsibility of fight the mosquito that transmits dengue and other diseases.

The ministry said that agents to combat endemic diseases make home visits to identify possible breeding sites for the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Awareness is also being raised on prevention and care for residents to avoid the proliferation of transmitting agents.

So far, more than ten neighborhoods considered to have the highest number of confirmed cases of people infected with dengue in the municipality have been visited. Once these areas have been identified, the agents go to these locations and chemically block them, in addition to eliminating mosquito breeding sites that are everywhere, in gutters, toilets, plant pots or any other object that accumulates water.

Regarding the case of resident Ludmila, as soon as they were called, the teams went to the place and eliminated the mosquito breeding sites in the vicinity of the resident’s house and also carried out the chemical blockade in the area.

The secretary of health guides that the best way to avoid the disease is to do prevention and not leave accumulated water. In the case of a contaminated patient, the resident can call the endemics at 3362-5097 so that the endemic agents can go to the place to identify and eliminate the focus that is proliferating the mosquito.