in the Deluxe plan, subscriber will be able to test games

This Monday (16), Sony revealed part of the line-up of the new PS Plus. In the midst of this, the Japanese company also announced that subscribers to the Deluxe plan (and Premium, for countries with this option) will be able to access some games to test them and determine whether they want to buy them or not.

Six names are currently part of these limited assessments. According to the company, by downloading one of these games, the player will be able to enjoy it for two hourswith a timer running while the game is open.

Also according to Sony, trophies and game data saved in the trial period will be kept, in case the user buys the product in the future. See the list:

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)

(PS5) Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5)

(PS5) Farming Simulator 22 (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) WWE 2K22 (PS4/PS5)

In the announcement published on the PS Blog, the Japanese giant specifically mentions that these are “some” of the titles available for limited testing. Therefore, it is likely that more names will join this list in the future.

Sony will announce more games for the new PS Plus in the middle of each month

In the same PS Blog post, Sony revealed that it will continue to announce the new PS Plus monthly games on the Tuesday prior to the first Wednesday of each month. Not only that, but it will add more games to the Extra and Deluxe catalogs halfway through each month. Find out more here!