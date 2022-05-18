iPhone will detect ports and transcribe audios; check out what’s new from Apple – 05/17/2022

Apple today announced new accessibility features that will be included in its physical devices (such as iPhone and iPad) and operating system versions throughout 2022.

Among the novelties are: a door detection system for people who are blind or with low vision and native audio transcription for people with low hearing. Check out more details below.

port detection

From the system update, it will be possible to use an iPhone to detect the presence of a door and have information about how far away it is, if it opens forward, when pulling or if it is sliding. In addition, the device will be able to read if there are symbols, numbers and warnings on that port.

The feature will be available in Magnifier, Apple’s built-in application that supports consumers who are blind or have low vision. Today the company already has people detection capabilities and image descriptions.

The devices compatible with the update will be those that have the LiDAR sensor, a proprietary scanner system for the brand, according to the company. Newer models of iPhones and iPads have the technology.

Here’s how the new accessibility feature should work:

Audio transcription and subtitles

Another accessibility feature released by Apple is the Live Caption audio transcription and subtitle playback system. With it, people who feel the need will be able to follow content that contains sound in different tools of the Apple ecosystem.

Examples: in a phone call, in the FaceTime video chat app, when watching content on social media or even content broadcast on another nearby device.

Apple says the Live Action feature will add live captions to FaceTime calls, whether in direct calls or group meetings — today, Google offers a similar solution in its Meeting service.

The company claims that transcripts generated in Live Captions are done on the device, so user information is private and secure without going through the cloud.

Live Captions will work on iPhone, iPad and Mac computers.

Watch the demo released by the company:

Other features coming throughout the year