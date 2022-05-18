Is bacon carcinogenic? Understand where this information came from

Bacon is a food that divides opinions, as it arouses love and hate across the planet. While the food is very tasty, its ingestion seems to pose some risks to human health. At least, that’s what the World Health Organization (WHO) declared in 2015. Since then, bacon has been considered a food capable of offering the same risks as cigarettes.

Is bacon as dangerous as cigarettes?

It’s not just bacon itself that is risky, but all types of industrially processed meats. This means that sausages, salami, ham, bologna and many others are as carcinogenic as cigarettes.

According to WHO information, 50 grams of processed meat a day can increase the risk of developing bowel cancer by up to 18%. As the British newspaper The Guardian pointed out, 34,000 deaths a year could be avoided by eliminating these harmful ingredients.

Why can processed meats be so dangerous?

Bacon and other processed meats go through several industrial processes, which include smoking, curing, seasoning, etc. However, in these procedures they end up coming into contact with harmful chemical elements, such as nitrites and nitrates. They, in themselves, are not dangerous, but the action of nitrites in the body can generate nitrosamine, which is highly carcinogenic.

Still, the WHO information was not based purely on chemical reactions. More than 400 studies on the topic were analyzed in different universities in different countries around the world. All of them pointed to bacon and other processed meats as components of a “cancer diet”.

To minimize the evils that these foods can promote to the body, the tip is to look for homemade foods that have the same effect. It is possible to reproduce bacon at home and eat meat that is even tastier, organic and healthier than that bought at the market, for example. The problem is that the busy routine often doesn’t allow for the necessary time in the kitchen.